Star Wars' Rebellion is born in new 'Andor' trailer; 3-episode premiere pushed to September

Andor, the new Star Wars series exploring the origins of one of Rogue One's most intriguing characters, will arrive just a little later than we thought. Disney announced Monday morning that the upcoming Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna in the title role will now hit Disney+ on September 21, three weeks later than its original August 31 release date.

Thankfully, the news arrives with a little bit of a consolation prize. Disney also revealed the September premiere will be a three-episode launch, giving us triple the Star Wars action in a single day. They also dropped a brand-new trailer to go along with news of the delay, giving us an even closer look at the birth of the Rebel Alliance in the years before Rogue One.

Though the series is called Andor, and will explore in detail how Cassian Andor went from aimless galactic drifter to Alliance hero in the years after the Empire took over his home planet, creator Tony Gilroy has also made it clear that the origins of the Alliance itself are just as important to this series. The new trailer leans heavily on these themes, as we see Cassian beginning to make fateful choices about his own future, even as major players like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) work in the shadows on Coruscant, staying close to the Empire under the guise of irritating Senators while what they're really doing is something much bigger.

Check out the new trailer below, and be on the lookout for some other key figures from Rogue One.

Disney also dropped a brand-new poster for the show Monday, which you can check out below.

ANDOR Poster Photo: Lucasfilm

In interviews promoting the series, Gilroy has made it clear that he's opted for a dual-story approach with Andor, giving more-or-less equal time to figures like Mothma as he attempts to paint what might be the clearest picture yet of exactly how the Rebel Alliance came to be. Over the course of a five-year chunk of Star Wars history, Andor will show us how a diverse and often tense collective of figures ranging from Bail Organa to Saw Gerrera (once again played in the series by Forest Whitaker) somehow managed to work toward a common goal.

“There are certain events that happen in these five years that are important and need to be paid attention to. There are certain people, characters that are legacy characters, that the audience, the passionate audience, really feels that they have an understanding of and know,” Gilroy said back in May. “In some cases, they’re right. And in some cases, what we’re saying is, ‘What you know, what you’ve been told, what’s on Wookieepedia, what you’ve been telling each other…is really all wrong.”

We'll learn the untold story of the Rebel Alliance when Andor launches Sept. 21 on Disney+.

Looking for more dark sci-fi space adventures? SYFY's acclaimed Battlestar Galactica adaptation is streaming now on Peacock.