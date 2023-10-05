Do horror fans need to stick around all the way through the credits for the new Exorcist movie?

The Exorcist franchise is back, but does the legacy sequel The Exorcist: Believer also have a little extra for fans who stick around after the horror film’s big finale?

The new Exorcist film is in theaters now, and follows two young girls who come back frighteningly changed after getting lost in the woods. The girls are found seemingly unharmed, but before long the entire community comes to realize the pair have brought something terrifyingly evil back with them.

Does The Exorcist: Believer Have A Post-Credit Scene? No. The long-awaited revival of The Exorcist franchise ends when the screen turns black, and there’s no extra surprise scene waiting for fans in the film’s end credits.

The film stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles and Ellen Burstyn, reprising her iconic role as Chris MacNeil from the original Exorcist film. Pick up tickets here from Fandango.

Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) appear in from The Exorcist: Believer. Photo: Universal Pictures

Will There Be A Sequel To The Exorcist: Believer?

Yes. Though the film doesn’t have a post-credit scene, the new-look world of The Exorcist will be back with more scares soon. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are targeting a brand new Exorcist trilogy, following the same playbook used to such terrifying success with the recent Halloween trilogy by director David Gordon Green (who also took the helm of The Exorcist: Believer). The sequel The Exorcist: Deceiver is tentatively set to open in 2025.

