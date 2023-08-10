A largely unexplored chapter in the Dracula saga is getting its time on the big screen thanks to Universal’s Last Voyage of the Demeter — and here’s what you need to know before seeing it.

The film, directed by André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), is set in 1897 and tracks the final voyage of the ship the Demeter. Which, as (bad) luck would have it, just so happens to be hauling Dracula himself across the ocean to England. It stars a who’s who of excellent character actors, led by Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad).

Does The Last Voyage of the Demeter have a post-credit scene? No, the period-set Dracula film does not have a post-credit scene. The film does have a bit of an open-ended finale, though. But it ends when the screen turns black. There's nothing after the credits start.

The film has a bit of a surprise ending (at least if you’re aware of how the Demeter’s chapter in the Dracula novel plays out), and if you want to go deep on the ending check out our full breakdown and explainer here. Plus, Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro are big fans.

The making-of the film is a fairly wild process, involving the literal construction of a full-sized 1800’s era ship for filming, and a five-hour process in the makeup chair to create the practical vampire effects for creature actor Javier Botet.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter explores science vs. superstition

As SYFY WIRE reported ahead of release, science plays a major part in the film, specifically where the character of Clemens (Corey Hawkins) is concerned. A Cambridge-educated physician, Clemens was unable to find steady work as a doctor due to the color of his skin. "He was never taken seriously," Øvredal explained. As a result, he regularly travels the world as a pariah and ends up — "by some accidents and conviction" — on the Demeter.

A stroke of good luck for Anna, who is nearly drained of blood when she's found in the bowels of the ship. "He knows how to do a blood transfusion with very simple means, the way they did it back then," the director noted. "He’s able to sustain her life throughout the journey until, more or less, the very end. And ... therefore keep her from becoming a different type of presence."

In that way, The Last Voyage of the Demeter represents a push and pull between the modern world and ancient superstition. As he comes face-to-face with irrefutable proof of the supernatural, Clemens is forced to accept "something that is entirely unimaginable to a scientific mind, a doctor," Øvredal said.

"He’s learned that everything is grounded and then faced with this devil, he has to actually come to terms with the world is not what he expected it to be. And that’s kind of the big theme in the movie in many ways. That comes through his character and that’s something I love about the script, is that the theme of the film comes through the discovery of the character."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is in theaters now.