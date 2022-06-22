Anson Mount’s Captain Pike is trapped in a fairy tale in exclusive ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ clip

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already boldly taken us where no one has gone before. In the same vein, we’ve also found out a lot about Captain Pike’s (Anson Mount) crew on the Enterprise, from learning more about Number One’s (Rebecca Romijn) past, to Spock (Ethan Peck) having his own Freaky Friday experience rife with hijinks.

This week’s upcoming episode looks to take the crew into new territory once again, where we’ll see Pike and the rest of the crew unknowingly trapped in a literal fairy tale.

Curious to learn more, and perhaps more importantly, see Captain Pike in festive medieval-esque garb? SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip from the upcoming eighth episode, “The Elysian Kingdom,” which you can check out below:

The clip raises many questions — why is the Enterprise and its crew stuck in a fairy tale playing fairy tale roles? Why is Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) the only one who seems to know that this isn’t the correct reality? And most importantly, who is the court jester that Pike calls for? Let's hope we find out, and lets hope it’s one of the show’s more serious characters, like Number One, Hemmer (Bruce Horak), or Lt. Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong).

The logline for the episode gives us some answers — it looks like the Enterprise is trapped in a Nebula and an alien consciousness there traps them in a fairy tale, as alien consciousnesses are wont to do.

How things get sorted out and whether things end happily ever after remain unknown. The good news is we only have a day to wait until the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode drops on Paramount+ this Thursday, June 23.

Looking for more sci-fi TV? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock. Looking ahead, SYFY has the new series The Ark in the works from original Stargate film producer Dean Devlin, as well as Stargate SG-1 producer Jonathan Glassner.