'Floor Is Lava' Season 2 trailer teases bigger obstacles, a volcano, and more

Whether you grew up on Double Dare or you only got into the game with American Ninja Warrior, our appetite for grand-scale obstacle course shows is nothing new. Lately, though, it seems like studios are working harder to put their own spin on the concept, giving us new variations on a classic unscripted competition theme.

Floor Is Lava, the Netflix series inspired by a childhood game everyone played on their parents' furniture, is no exception. The first season of the show arrived in the summer of 2020, right in the middle of pandemic lockdown, and its large-scale approach to something we all used to do in our living rooms proved to be a welcome distraction from the wider world. Now, Season 2 is almost here, and things are getting bigger, hotter, and weirder ahead of the June premiere.

The first trailer for the second round of Floor Is Lava episodes arrived Monday morning, and it's promising all the slippery, creative fun of Season 1, as a bunch of new contestants prepare to try and cross obstacle courses that look like oversized game rooms, garages, and even rooftops.

Oh, and lest you think it's just the same obstacles with a few different shapes, the show has also thrown in one big new development: A volcano. That's right, the actual source of the show's slippery lava is showing up in Season 2, and we'll get to see what happens when contestants have to try and scale it.

Check it all out in the trailer below:

Sure, Floor Is Lava is not really a genre series in the strictest sense, but it is inspired by the madcap adventure of stuff like Raiders of the Lost Ark and childhood favorite Legends of the Hidden Temple, so it makes sense that it might scratch a certain adventure itch for a lot of viewers. Plus, it's just plain fun, watching a group of often overconfident contestants leap into action only to be taken out by a giant foosball table or a pegboard wall covered in tools. It's the kind of show you can get lost in, no continuity details required.

Floor Is Lava returns June 3 on Netflix.

While you wait, check out more athletic competition shows, including Frogger and American Ninja Warrior, over on Peacock.