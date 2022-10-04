Exclusive: ’Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla’ roaring to U.S. theaters for first time ever

For Godzilla fans, it’s definitely been a long time since the big lizard stormed into U.S. theaters in its old-school, skyscraper-wrecking monster movie incarnation. But an atomic breath of fresh reptilian air is set to change all that next month, when a Toho movie classic rarely seen by American eyes roars straight onto the big screen — which is just where the King of the Monsters belongs.

Just in time to commemorate the anniversary of the original 1954 release of the very first Godzilla in Japan, SYFY WIRE can exclusively reveal Toho and Fathom events are teaming to bring the scaled-up 2002 feature Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla to American movie screens. The one-day-only showing is timed to make its first-ever wide U.S. release on the aptly-named Godzilla Day (Thursday, Nov. 3): the date the original Godzilla took Japanese audiences on their first rampage almost 50 years ago.

Need a quick reminder of where Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla falls in the hallowed Goji timeline? This short-but-sweet trailer is here to lend a claw.

Check it out:

Not to be confused with the similarly-titled 1974 feature Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, the 2002 version served as a reboot of sorts, foregoing any nod to the broad Godzilla canon besides the original 1954 classic. The movie enjoyed a wide initial release in Japan, but never floated over to our side of the monster-infested sea…until now, that is.

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla finds the emergence of a new Godzilla; one that compels the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (J.S.D.F.) to “construct a cyborg countermeasure from the original monster's remains,” according to Fathom. "The beast's restless soul is discovered to inhabit the machine as the pilot [Lt. Akane Yashiro, played by Yumiko Shaku] must learn to find value in her own life.”

Though he’s only returning for a single day, our large-looming lizard will definitely be hard to miss: Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla is set to screen simultaneously across more than 450 U.S. theaters, complete with English subtitles and a “never before seen featurette direct from Japan,” via Fathom. Fans who intrepidly make the pilgrimage also will be greeted with “an exclusive message” from Keiji Ota, Toho International’s righteously-titled “Chief Godzilla Officer.”

This is one giant conflagration any die-hard Godzilla fan definitely won’t want to miss, but there’s thankfully plenty of time to snag a seat: Tickets can be purchased online at Fathom’s landing page starting Friday, Oct. 7. You can also take your chances and grab tickets right at the box office of your nearest participating theater...though that kind of feels like tempting fate. After all, Godzilla’s already angry enough — and you probably don’t want to be late.

Clear your calendars and be sure to dress for the radioactive occasion: Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla blows up this year’s Godzilla Day when it crashes into U.S. theaters for its limited one-day showing.

Looking for more Godzilla action? Peacock is streaming several films from the storied franchise, including Godzilla, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, Godzilla vs. Megalon, Godzilla Raids Again and more.