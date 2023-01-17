‘Gotham Knights’: Bruce Wayne’s son & Joker’s daughter join forces in series premiere trailer

Who will be heroes in a city that’s lost its vigilante protector-in-chief? The new trailer teasing the upcoming series premiere of Gotham Knights shows the answer could lie in some unlikely alliances. Batman’s adopted son teams up with the children of some pretty infamous comic book villains to find out who’s behind the murder of the Caped Crusader himself — all while trying to convince the cops that it wasn’t them.

Yep, Batman’s dead in The CW’s fresh take on DC’s dark city, leaving adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) to head up a motley gang of crime-sleuthing allies who team up to track down the late Bruce Wayne’s real killer. The police don’t seem to have a clue: Gotham DA Harvey Dent (played by Supernatural fan fave Misha Collins) hauls in the children of the city’s top villains one by one to accuse them of the dastardly deed, but he really suspects Hayes as the main mastermind.

Check it out:

Why would Batman’s son want his famous father dead? Why, to get his hands on the Wayne family fortune — what else? While that kind of motive might make sense to Dent and the police, it all sounds just a little too clean and tidy to truly explain why the Bat-signal no longer shines. To solve the case and uncover the deeper crime behind Bruce Wayne’s death, Hayes looks to his fellow suspects for help ... even if there’s an ocean of bad blood between their ancestors.

We’re talking true olive-branch stuff here, with Hayes and Carrie Kelley (aka Robin from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns series) squadding up alongside the Joker’s daughter Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Cluemaster’s daughter Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and more to uncover the answers that the cops can’t (or won’t).

Hayes says it’s all about setting the record straight to clear their names of Bruce Wayne’s murder. But we’re betting there’s a deeper hidden thread buried somewhere beneath all the Gotham-City secrecy, one that’ll eventually test the next generation’s resolve as worthy heirs to Batman’s vigilante crime-fighting mantle.

Also on board for Hayes’ off-the-books detective work are siblings Harper and Cullen Row (Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara), Brody March (Rahart Adams) as the son of Lincoln March aka Owlman, and perhaps more yet-to-be-seen lurkers from the unexpected far corners of the comics-based Bat-canon that the series seems to be pulling from.

Written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, and executive produced by Fiveash and Stoteraux alongside Sarah Schechter and Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti, Gotham Knights makes its dark series debut on The CW beginning March 14.

