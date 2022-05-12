Full 'The Orville: New Horizons' trailer promises leap to Hulu is 'definitely worth the wait'

We've been patiently waiting since April 2019, when we last saw the crew of The Orville zooming around the Fox galaxy for its Season 2 finale. But now that we've got a final trailer for The Orville: New Horizons, set to appear on its new home planet of Hulu, we're really starting to get excited. Perhaps that's because the trailer promises coyly at the end, it's "definitely worth the wait."

With series creator/star Seth MacFarlane (Ted) back in command of the titular ship as Captain Ed Mercer, alongside Adrianne Palicki's Commander Kelly Grayson and Scott Grimes' Lt. Gordon Malloy (and plenty of others), the show is set in the 25th Century, where there's a whole lot going on in the very populated universe. And not everyone is in line with the seemingly magnanimous maneuverings of the Planetary Union.

Check out the new trailer below:

Perhaps better represented in this trailer than the last, the show has so far boasted a stellar balance of action and comedy. Set in an ever expanding sci-fi world with just enough nods to the groundbreaking sci-fi that's come before (for example, Mercer wishes The Force to be with his needing-a-pep-talk crew), it's obviously a product of one of the more brilliant minds in all of comedy, MacFarlane (who is now working on bringing everyone's favorite foulmouthed teddy bear, Ted, back for a new Peacock series). Think the heart of Star Trek, with a bit of that Family Guy wit — and that's The Orville.

Penny Johnson Jerald (Doctor Claire Finn), Peter Macon (Lieutenant Commander Bortus), J. Lee (Lieutenant Commander John LaMarr), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), Jessica Szohr (Lieutenant Talla Keyali), and Anne Winters (Charly Burke) round out the supporting cast. And the third season will also feature one of the final performances of late comic Norm MacDonald, who had already completed voice work as Yaphit, the ship's alien lieutenant/engineer, before his passing.

The Orville: New Horizons blasts off at Hulu on Thursday, June 2.

Looking for more sci-fi TV set among the stars? SYFY has the new series The Ark in the works from original Stargate film writer/producer Dean Devlin, as well as Stargate SG-1 producer Jonathan Glassner.