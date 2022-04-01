We finished sequencing the human genome, for real this time

The Human Genome Project officially launched on October 1, 1990, with the ambitious goal of sequencing the more than 3 billion base pairs that make up our DNA. The project took nearly 13 years, finally ending in April of 2003. The project was a huge success, having revealed the majority of our genetic makeup for the very first time. Yet, it was incomplete. Limitations in sequencing technology at the time meant that approximately 8% of the genome was unreadable.

Over the intervening years, that initial reference genome was improved, and some of the missing data was filled in, but errors and gaps remained. Our understanding of the human genome remained incomplete, until now.

More than a hundred scientists working together under the name Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium, embarked upon a new sequencing project to deliver a complete human genome, filling in the missing pieces and correcting the errors present in the previous reference genomes. The successful completion of the project was announced in a paper published in the journal Science.

The consortium, which takes its name from the protective caps of repeating non-coding DNA at the ends of chromosomes, took a surprising approach to map their genome. Rather than simply filling in the missing pieces and correcting the errors in one of the existing reference genomes, the T2T Consortium started from scratch, utilizing new sequencing technology to create a new reference genome called T2T-CHM13.

The second part of the name comes from the type of material they sequenced. Living people, or even standard embryos, contain genetic information from both parents, which makes isolating and identifying base pairs or groups of base pairs more difficult. To get around that challenge, the T2T team selected what’s known as a complete hydatidiform mole — or CHM — a fertilized egg in which the maternal chromosomes are missing and the paternal chromosomes are duplicated and two X chromosomes are present. Using a CHM simplifies the sequencing process by isolating a single, repeated, data set to look at. The only downside is there is no Y chromosome present.

Digitally Generated Image Of Karyotype Over White Background. Photo: Olympia Valla / EyeEm / Getty Images

Advances in sequencing technology allowed the team to complete long-read sequences of a million letters of DNA at a time, orders of magnitude more than the previous reference sequences which had to read hundreds or thousands of letters at a time. As a result, they were able to more readily identify repeats and put the pieces back together correctly.

In the end, they were able to achieve a gapless sequence from telomere to telomere for all 22 human autosomes — the lettered chromosomes not related to biological sex — as well as the X chromosome. In total, they sequenced more than 3 billion base pairs.

A majority of those correlated to base pairs which were previously identified as part of the Human Genome Project or other reference genomes, but repeating the process for the known base pairs allowed them to correct errors which resulted from the less efficient and accurate technology available in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Moreover, roughly 182 million base pairs identified in the T2T-CHM13 genome didn’t correlate at all to previous references because they hadn’t previously been sequenced.

Among the genes uncovered are those responsible for our unusually large and connection-rich brains, as compared to our closest living relatives. They also added five full chromosome arms which were previously unmapped.

Mapping the Y chromosome using the same method is a near-term next step for the project, but they aren’t going to stop there. Scientists were clear that while this new sequence amounts to the most complete human genome ever, it does not capture the entirety of diversity present in our species. T2T is partnering with the Human Pangenome Reference Consortium to acquire a collection of 350 genomes across the range of human diversity in order to more fully catalogue what it is that makes humans human.

As with all scientific exploration and discovery, peering inside of ourselves is as much a work in progress as peering into the depths of space. With better tools and clearer vision, we’re writing a more complete and more exciting human story, one letter — or a million — at a time.