Will James Gunn save 'Legends of Tomorrow' or 'The Ayer Cut'? Says his focus is on DC's future instead

James Gunn has officially taken over as co-head of DC Studios, a new arm of Warner Bros. Discovery aimed at continuing to build out the DC brand across the big and small screens. Now that he and producer Peter Safran are in their new digs and rolling up their sleeves, it's time for Gunn to look ahead to what DC is going to be next, and according to the filmmaker, that doesn't necessarily mean just honoring every single fan request that comes his way.

In a thread posted to his Twitter account over the weekend, Gunn addressed some of the various fan requests and concerns he's seen online since landing the DC job last month, including ongoing calls to both revive DC's Legends of Tomorrow and to release David Ayer's preferred cut of 2016's Suicide Squad. According to Gunn, many of the requests he saw were "enthusiastic & respectful," but that doesn't mean he and Safran are going to carve out time to try to make them happen, for a very good reason.

"But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects," Gunn said.

Gunn did not elaborate on what this "Biggest Story Ever Told" is, how it will materialize, or how it relates to current and upcoming DC Studios projects which launched without his direct involvement. He only teased that he and Safran "can't wait to reveal more," and explained elsewhere in the thread that both DC Studios heads felt it was important to acknowledge the fans and to reach out to them via social media (though Gunn's Twitter time is a bit more limited with his new job) to let them know they were heard.

Obviously, at the moment this announcement raises more questions than it answers, but this sounds like exactly the kind of thing Gunn and Safran were brought in to work on for DC. One of Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav's stated goals for the next phase of the company was to find a Kevin Feige-like mastermind to take over the DC characters and properties, and Gunn and Safran were the choice to lead the way on that front. After both spending time in the trenches over at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and working on two well-received DC projects in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Gunn seems to be in a unique position to make all of this happen.

The question now, of course, is where and when does this plan for a "new DCU" start to rev up? Will it be an existing property, a new story that's still a couple of years from release? Will it all somehow be woven together despite the many and disparate threads created by DC stories over the past few years? Gunn and Safran have their work cut out for them, to be sure, but it sounds like there's a plan already coming together.

