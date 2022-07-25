Ryan Gosling wants to play Ghost Rider in the MCU and Kevin Feige seems more than fine with it

If this actually happens, Gosling would be following Nic Cage's footsteps in adapting the role for the screen.

More than a few A-list actors have played major characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like Ryan Gosling is looking to join up as well, much to Kevin Feige’s delight.

In an interview with MTV News during San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Feige reacted positively to the news that Gosling was interested in playing Ghost Rider in the MCU.

“Gosling’s unbelievable,” Feige said when interviewer Josh Horowitz told him Gosling was interested in taking on Ghost Rider. “Ryan’s amazing. I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU. He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach [for the upcoming Barbie movie] and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing.”

Feige was responding to Horowitz's conversation with Gosling earlier this month, when the actor named Ghost Rider as the one superhero he'd be interested in playing.

Though Feige was clearly excited about the potential for Gosling to join the MCU, he did steer away from saying he’d love Gosling specifically in the role of Ghost Rider.

In the comics, Ghost Rider is an antihero who has superhuman strength and invincibility and turns into a skeleton wrapped in hellfire. He also rides a motorcycle that, in some iterations of the character in the comics, is possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance and has some supernatural abilities of its own, like being able to drive up walls.

We’ve seen a screen adaptation of Ghost Rider before, of course. In 2007, Nicholas Cage played the character in Ghost Rider, the movie. Cage reprised the role in 2012’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Back in 2019, Hulu also began work on a Ghost Rider television series, though they scrapped production on that project after creative differences between the streaming platform and the show's creative team.

There’s been no official Ghost Rider news on the MCU front, though according to Variety, Feige has teased that Mahershala Ali's upcoming Blade movie will make the Marvel Cinematic Universe more open to featuring Ghost Rider’s supernatural abilities. We’ll have to wait and see, however, whether that means Gosling will take on the role in the MCU.

