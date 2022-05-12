'Loki' creator teases 'more mischief' in Season 2 as series preps for its own multiverse adventure

The future (and any branching timelines therein) remains bright for the MCU's God of Mischief — played to absolute perfection by Tom Hiddleston. His fan favorite interpretation of Loki over the last decade of Marvel's comic book films has made him an indelible part of the ever-expanding mythos.

To let the actor slip away would almost certainly provoke open rebellion from fans. Luckily, the Asgardian antihero isn't going anywhere, with his Disney+ series, Loki, becoming the first Marvel television project to officially nab a second season renewal. We don't know much about the upcoming batch of episodes, other than the fact that they'll continue the story of Loki and his adventures with the Time Variance Authority. When we last left the character, he found himself in a nightmare reality ruled over by Kang the Conqueror (a belligerent variant of Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains).

What else can we expect from Season 2? Well, the presence of a trickster god makes it pretty obvious.

"More mischief, lemme tell ya," Loki creator and executive producer Michael Waldron teased to SYFY WIRE during a larger conversation about his screenplay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (now playing in theaters everywhere). "It’s gonna be fun and we’ve got a great story," he added. "[Writer and co-producer] Eric Martin is taking over as head writer and we’re all working on it together and I’m excited. It’s gonna be great."

Waldron became a little cagey when asked about the start of principal photography. Instead of providing a straight answer, he pointed us in the direction of Mr. Hiddleston. "Tom was talking about that recently, I should throw him under the bus," Waldron said. "I don’t know…he gave some timeline. So whatever he said, subtract that from when it is now and that’s my answer."

The writer was most likely referring to this Playlist interview from late April, where Hiddleston estimated that filming would commence "in like six weeks or something." That seems to have been a pretty accurate guess since the Film & Television Industry Alliance has the start of production marked down for Monday, June 6. "We’re in full steam ahead in terms of a script and story and it’s really exciting," Hiddleston said. "Yeah, I can’t say too much, but lots of questions to be answered."

In addition to a new head writer, Loki also has some fresh directing talent behind the camera for its sophomore outing of another six episodes. Deadline confirmed earlier this year that the Moon Knight duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead had been tapped to replace Kate Herron.

Owen Wilson (Agent Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), and Majors will most likely return for the next round of temporal and multiversal adventures.

Waldron, who had a rare opportunity to set the stage for the MCU's next big storytelling device in the Season 1 finale of Loki, wanted to further explore the concept in the new Doctor Strange film by emphasizing "the reality of a multiverse."

He went on to explain: "I wanted to go to one other universe and feel it as a real place. In Loki, we went to a bunch of other timelines; in Rick and Morty, we go to other universes. We’ve seen multiversal storytelling where you’re seeing lots of other universes [and] it can start to feel a little bit like sketch comedy. I felt like for the stakes of this movie and for the stakes of the MCU moving forward, what would actually be helpful is to establish another universe as a real place."

All six episodes of Loki's debut season are now streaming on Disney+.

