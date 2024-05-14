NBC's new drama The Hunting Party is set to be one action-packed ride when it premieres midseason starring a Manifest fan favorite.

Manifest Star Melissa Roxburgh Returns to NBC With New Thriller Series The Hunting Party

NBC's 2024-2025 lineup is jam-packed with exciting new shows, and making its way to crime enthusiast screens is the adrenaline-fueled new procedural, The Hunting Party.

Fans of The Blacklist and Law & Order: SVU will be rewarded by this pulse-pounding procedural making its way to NBC midseason. From top-secret prisons to government task forces, viewers are bound to be on the edge of their seats with this show.

Read on, below, to learn everything to know about NBC's The Hunting Party, from the premiere date to cast information and more.

When does The Hunting Party premiere? An official premiere date for The Hunting Party has yet to be announced, but it will be joining a thrilling lineup alongside NBC's 2025 midseason programming. NBC Insider will have all the details about The Hunting Party, so check back here for premiere updates.

Melissa Roxburgh attends the Aknvas F/W24 show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week at The Ritz-Carlton New York on February 12, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who will be in the The Hunting Party cast? The Hunting Party will star Melissa Roxburgh, a Canadian actress best known for her roles in Manifest (an NBC alum show!) and Valor. The remaining cast of The Hunting Party has yet to be announced but check back here for details. The series is written by JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn, who will also executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce.