Surprise! A24 reunites Ti West and Mia Goth for '80s-set 'X' sequel 'MaXXXine'

Back in March, Ti West and Mia Goth announced that they'd secretly shot a prequel to the '70s-set slasher film X, one of the most acclaimed horror movies of the year so far. Now, with that prequel, Pearl, just days from release, they've revealed yet another film from the world of X. Get ready for MaXXXine.

A24 announced Tuesday that West will write and direct, and Goth will star, in the '80s-set sequel to X, which will follow Maxine "Max" Minx (Goth) as she heads out to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of superstardom in Hollywood after emerging as the sole survivor of the massacre in the first film. The studio also released a brief teaser for the film, featuring a transformed version of the Hollywood sign.

You can check out the teaser below.

Interestingly, the teaser places MaXXXine in 1985, six years after the events of X, which leaves considerable time in which Max could have changed and evolved. We had no idea what went on in those six years, but it'll be very interesting to find out.

West's much-anticipated return to horror features, X followed a group of friends as they headed out to a secluded Texas ranch to shoot an adult movie, only to find that the elderly couple who owned the place had ideas of their own for the group's fate. Goth played double roles in the film, as both Max and as elderly killer Pearl, and she got so invested in the second character that she and West teamed up to write a prequel movie. Titled Pearl, the film is set in 1918 and will explore exactly how the title character became a killer in the first place.

Now, Goth gets to go back to the world of X at least one more time to tell a new story involving her other character from the original film. MaXXXine does not yet have a release date, but you can bet that whenever it does it'll immediately start climbing the list of most-anticipated genre films in a given season.

Looking for more thrills and chills in the meantime? Find films like Shutter Island, Brightburn, Truth or Dare, Slumber Party Massacre, The Boy and more streaming now on SYFY's movies hub in the app and online at SYFY.com.