Meet the 'Paper Girls' in first teaser for Amazon TV series based on Brian K. Vaughan sci-fi comic

It's been nearly three years since Amazon Prime Video began developing a new streaming series based on Paper Girls, the acclaimed sci-fi adventure comic from writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang. From the moment the show was announced, it seemed like it had the potential to be among the next great genre series out there, but we've had to wait a while for it to really take shape. Now, Paper Girls is almost here, and we've got a teaser to prove it.

Over the weekend, the show's official Twitter account featuring our first look at the characters from the upcoming series, which follows four paper girls from 1988 who inadvertently get caught up in a time war. Though it's brief, and heavily stylized, the video does give an idea of what to expect from Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Camryn Jones), KJ (Fina Strazza), and new girl Erin (Riley Lai Nelet) as each offers up a statement on ther personality going into the adventure to come.

Check it out below:

Saving the world means getting along first. #PaperGirls comes soon to @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/BiXPxC8BiT — Paper Girls on Prime (@PaperGirlsPV) May 7, 2022

For the uninitiated, Paper Girls arrived in 2015 from Image Comics, and follows the four girls as they meet up one morning in 1988 while delivering newspapers. Their suburban lives are interrupted when they chase a group of teenagers who stole from them into an abandoned house, and find a time machine waiting for them. The girls are soon zapped into the future, where they find a war has erupted over the use of time travel that has major implications for both their past and their future. Over the course of the series, all four girls must confront not just who they are, but who they might become, and choose sides in a fight for the ages.

The series won the Eisner Award for Best New Series and Best Penciller/Inker for Chiang in 2016, and in the following years both Vaughan and colorist Matt Wilson were honored with Best Writer and Best Colorist awards, respectively, in part for their work on Paper Girls. The book was widely celebrated as one of the best comics of the 2010s, and compared favorably to the Netflix streaming hit Stranger Things (which it actually predates by a few months). Now, it's finally headed to streaming under the guidance of showrunner Christopher C. Rogers (Lodge 49, Halt and Catch Fire) and executive producer Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire). Writer/producer Stephany Folsom (Thor: Ragnarok) was also set to serve as co-showrunner on the series, but departed in the summer of 2021. Both Vaughan and Chiang serve as executive producers.

Paper Girls does not yet have a release date, but now that we have a teaser, we know we can probably expect more from this series soon.

Looking for more sci-fi TV? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic and more streaming now on Peacock. Looking ahead, SYFY has the new series The Ark in the works from original Stargate film producer Dean Devlin, as well as Stargate SG-1 producer Jonathan Glassner.