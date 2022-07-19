This stinks! Miriam Margolyes says 'End of Days' co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger farted in her face

Satan apparently wasn't the only demonic presence on the set of 1999's End of Days, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a former New York City police officer battling the Prince of Darkness. The Terminator alum not only had a desire to defeat the greatest evil on the planet, he also had a penchant for producing bodily scents that could rival all of the fire and brimstone in the Underworld, if you know what we mean.

Appearing on the most recent episode of the I've Got News For You podcast, Schwarzenegger's fellow cast member — Miriam Margolyes (perhaps best known by American audiences for playing the role of Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies) — claimed that the big-time action star...broke wind right in her face during principal photography on the supernatural action flick. Unfortunately, this occurred between takes, which means there is no hard evidence of the nose-wrinkling encounter.

"I didn't like the wrestler from Austria. I didn't care for him. He's a bit too full of himself and I don't care for him at all," she said of the ex-governor of California. "He's a Republican, which I don't like and he was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart. Of course I do, but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face. I can't remember the date, but it was during the filming of End of Days in Los Angeles. I was playing Satan's sister [Mabel] and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape, lying on the floor, and he just farted. It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses [between takes], but I haven't forgiven him for it."

Written by Andrew W. Marlowe (Air Force One, Hollow Man), the film was directed by Peter Hyams (Timecop, The Relic) and also featured the talents of Gabriel Byrne, CCH Pounder, Udo Kier, Mark Margolis, Rod Steiger, and Kevin Pollack. It brought in a little over $211 million at the global box office against a production budget of $100 million.

When asked about her time spent in the Wizarding World, Margolyes explained that her Hogwarts tenure as Professor Sprout (head of Hufflepuff House and instructor of Herbology) has led to "a new, young audience of people" who know her name and body of work.

"But a lot of folk remember me from Blackadder — other people saw me in Wicked, Romeo + Juliet, [and] Babe. You know, I've done a lot of really interesting things in my life, so I don't feel that I've been put in a bag that's only Professor Sprout," she continued. "But if I have, I'm perfectly happy with that. It's perfectly nice to be part of something that so many millions of people have enjoyed."

