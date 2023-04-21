'Mrs. Davis' creator Damon Lindelof opens up about 'Star Wars' project he exited last month

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still on board to direct the film, which will follow Rey in the years after Episode IX.

Back in October, news broke that Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) had been tapped to develop and write a mysterious Star Wars movie at Lucasfilm alongside Justin Britt-Gibson (Into the Badlands, Counterpart) for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) to direct.

Last month, however, Lindelof and Britt-Gibson both exited the project — which the former recently described as "a labor of love" to Variety. Obaid-Chinoy remains on board to helm the film, which we now know will center around Daisy Ridley's Rey as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order in the years after Episode IX (let's hope she has better luck than Luke). Judging by the departure of Lindelof and Britt-Gibson, though, it seems as though the original writing team had a much different creative vision.

RELATED: Rian Johnson's 'Star Wars' trilogy on hold as he keeps busy with 'Poker Face' and 'Knives Out'

“I wish them all the best of luck," added Lindelof, who is currently in the midst of promoting his new Peacock series, Mrs. Davis (audiences can now stream the first four episodes!) — which he co-created with Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon). "Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an incredible director, and I can’t wait to see what she comes up with."

“I’ve spent the better part of my life by meeting real heroes who are overcoming oppressive regimes and battling impossible odds,” Obaid-Chinoy said onstage at Star Wars Celebration earlier this month. “I think that’s the heart of Star Wars. And that’s why I’m attracted to the promise of a new Jedi order and I’m attracted to the idea of immersing myself in a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.”

The director's Rey-centric adventure was one of three blockbuster projects confirmed at the multi-day event in London as Lucasfilm prepares its grand return to the big screen. The Disney-owned studio has also provided James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) with the green-light for a feature chronicling the origins of the Force.

“When I first talked to Kathy Kennedy about it, I said, ‘I just see this opening to make kind of a Ben-Hur or Ten Commandments about the birth of the Force,’” Mangold said. “The Force has become a kind of religious legend that spans through all these movies. But where did it come from? How was it found? Who found it? Who was the first Jedi? That’s what I’m writing right now.”

Dave Filoni is locked in to direct the third title, which takes place during the era of the New Republic and will unite the interconnected stories told within The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka.

"Things aren't that great when we begin The Force Awakens. So Jon [Favreau] and I looked at that time period, and when he knew he wanted The Mandalorian in it, one of the things I told him early on was, 'Well, I have this epilogue in Star Wars: Rebels that’s kind of dealing with that time period,' which you've seen at the end with Sabina and Ahsoka going off," Filoni noted to Collider. "So, a lot of those threads start to come together, and then I looked at the bigger body of work that's been done and what's relevant, and a story will emerge out of that."

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis are now streaming on Peacock. New episodes will drop on a weekly basis from here on out.