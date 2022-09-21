'Monster High the Movie' music video gives us a spookily lyrical look at Clawdeen Wolf's first day

Monster High the Movie, the live-action musical based on the popular run of Mattel toys that features characters from popular monster movies, is just a few weeks away from premiering. To get us good and ready for the occasion, the film took center stage today during Paramount+'s Television Critics Association presentation, which included cast members Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, and Case Walker, as well as executive producer & director Todd Holland, and EPs Adam Bonnett and Phil Breman.

While we patiently await the film's release next month, for your immediate viewing and listening pleasure, the creative team released “Coming out of the Dark,” a hot-rocking music video from the upcoming film. The video features Clawdeen Wolf arriving at Monster High alongside all of her fellow students. It also includes some spooky-inspired dancing and a great first look at the school that the children of your favorite ghouls, ghosts, and monsters attend.

Check out the music video below:

The song is a fun, inclusive one, and captures the essence of what initially drew Holland to the project.

"As a gay dad married to a black man with mixed race biological triplets, inclusion is not just a passion for me — it's my world," he said during the panel. "Nothing is more urgent to me than building a better more accepting world for our kids. So Nickelodeon and Mattel asked me to join them in crafting a spooky fun, emotionally grounded and uniquely inclusive world based on Monster High, I had no idea I was beginning probably the hardest job of my long career but also beginning the most joyful creative adventure I think I've ever had. And it's a musical."

The movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Harris), a teen who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, the titular Monster High. Wolf quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Balagot) and Draculaura (Damasen), and she finally feels like she’s found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. All that is threatened, however, when someone’s sinister plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity.

The movie has a large ensemble cast of great performers, including Walker as Deuce Gorgon; Kyle Selig as Mr. Komos; Marci T. House as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring as Clawdeen’s dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine as Draculaura’s dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte as Lagoona; Justin Derickson as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald as Ghoulia; and Nasiv Sall as Abbey Bominable.

Monster High the Movie premieres Thursday, Oct. 6, on Paramount+ and that same day at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

