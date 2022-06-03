HBO Max cancels 'Raised by Wolves' as cast member calls on fans to help save the show

Raised by Wolves will howl no longer at HBO Max. SYFY WIRE can confirm that the high-concept science fiction series executive produced by filmmaker Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) has been canceled after two critically-acclaimed seasons.

"While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b," HBO Max said in a statement.

This development can most likely be chalked up to the major corporate shake-up following WarnerMedia's recent merger with Discovery. CEO David Zaslav previously vowed to slash $3 billion in spending (the CNN+ news platform and scripted content at both TNT and TBS were among the first to go).

Set in a future where the Earth has become uninhabitable, Raised by Wolves follows a pair of androids named Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim,) who are placed on an escape vessel chock full of embryos. Their mission? Restart human civilization on a new planet dubbed Kepler-22b. Twelve years later, and the robots have only managed to raise a single child, Campion, and face annihilation at the hands of religious zealots calling themselves the Mithraic.

The show was renewed for a second season just two weeks after the first three episodes premiered. Season 2, which aired between February and March of this year, saw Mother and Father joining a colony of atheists living in a tropical region of Kepler-22b. Salim warned of the cancellation news Friday and called on fans to help save the project, citing the social media campaigns that helped revive The Expanse at Amazon and Zack Snyder's Justice League at Warner Bros.

"There is hope," the actor tweeted. "You see, we’re in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed-out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it cannot be ignored. There's a reason the cancellation hasn’t been announced [it hadn't been at the time], and that’s because there’s still a chance the story can continue, and be finished at a new home. This is where you all come in. As we speak, Scott Free and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes — sharing the reception and pull of the show to other storytellers."

It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) June 3, 2022

That was a joke. But a serious one. #RenewRaisedByWolves — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) June 3, 2022

So if you want to see more Raised By Wolves, start sharing your support. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on HBO Max.

