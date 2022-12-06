'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic for Netflix wraps production

From superheroes to zombies to space epics, Snyder has done it all!

Zack Snyder has officially wrapped principal photography on his next genre blockbuster: Netflix's Rebel Moon.

Posting on his Vero account last week, the filmmaker thanked the cast and crew of the upcoming sci-fi epic. "I am humbled by your artistry, dedication, your incredible hard work, and your friendship," he wrote. "Without you, there would simply be no movie. So again, I thank you!"

Co-written by the director, Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead), and Kurt Johnstad (300), the film centers around a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is forced to take up arms against the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. Imagine Seven Samurai, but in space!

“[I]t’s a space fantasy, so there’s no Earth, necessarily,” Snyder teased last month. “There’s a community on a planet, a farming planet, and there’s a bunch of bad guys. The mother world’s armies are in the area, and they need to be fed. So they come to the village and ask for the village to feed them, basically, while they’re doing their war in that area of the galaxy. And, of course, they are not kind about asking — and the result will probably be the obliteration of the village. The villagers decide to fight, and so they have to go out into the galaxy and collect some soldiers, warriors to help them.”

RELATED: Zack Snyder opens up about the plot of his 'Star Wars'-esque Netflix sci-fi epic 'Rebel Moon'

The all-star cast includes the talents of Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond), Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II), Ed Skrein (Deadpool 2), Michael Huisman (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Doona Bae (Cloud Atlas), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Cleopatra Coleman (In the Shadow of the Moon), Staz Nair (Supergirl), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves), Fra Free (Hawkeye), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Jena Malone (Antebellum), Rhian Rhees (For All Mankind), Charlotte Maggi (Summer Love), and Sky Yang (Tomb Raider), and newcomer E. Duffy. Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins (The Father) joined the ensemble over the summer as the voice of a sentient warrior robot called "Jimmy."

Snyder produced the movie alongside Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Eric Newman. Johnstad and Hatten are executive producers along with Bergen Swanson and Sarah Bowen. The project falls under Netflix's first look production deal with The Stone Quarry Productions (Snyder's Hollywood banner), which also includes Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, and Planet of the Dead.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Rebel Moon.

In the mood for more sci-fi action? Jordan Peele's Nope is now streaming on Peacock.