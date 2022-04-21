'Resident Alien' star Corey Reynolds explains what Alan Tudyk's Harry can teach us about humanity

The alien pretending to be Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle is more than just a conduit through which to channel comedy gold. He's also a walking lesson of what an outside observer can teach us about our own humanity.

Appearing on the official Resident Alien After-Show hosted by Jackie Jennings and Juan Cadavid, cast member Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson) spoke to the "observational" nature of the main character played by Alan Tudyk, who is able to expose the ridiculousness of our petty differences. At the end of the day, our prejudices and bigotry and mistreatment of the environment falls away, revealing us for who we truly are: "hot hams." Harry's words, not ours.

"Harry is observational of humanity and of humans and how we treat each other and how we treat the planet and what path we're on," Reynolds explained. "This idea that to someone like Harry, we're all the same. Humans are all the same [to him]. The idea that we would create sub-sects of ourselves based on how we look, love, or pray is, to an outsider, insane."

During an interview with SYFY WIRE around the Season 2 premiere at the start of the new year, Tudyk offered his two cents on why Harry and Mike may never become close friends.

"I think it would be dangerous if they ever became actual friends because Harry believes, he's so naïve about so many things, that the Sheriff could be like, 'Here's the way it is.' And when the Sheriff says, 'Here's the way it is,' he's wildly wrong," Tudyk said. "He thinks because a dentist wears stripes and has bowlegs that makes him a jockey, because he's short. He must be a jockey. If you were instructing Harry, he would get everything wrong. Everything would be... I mean, he'd get it right as far as Sheriff Mike's concerned, but it would be completely wrong, so maybe it's better they don't get too close as friends."

The first half (eight episodes) of Resident Alien Season 2 is now streaming on the SYFY app and Peacock. Be sure to check back in with SYFY WIRE every week for more bonus content that takes us behind the show's sophomore outing!

New episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 are set to land this summer on SYFY.