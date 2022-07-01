'Resident Alien' sets August 10 midseason premiere, reveals first trailer for back half of Season 2

The doctor will see you now! After months of feverish wondering, SYFY has finally announced a return date for Season 2 of Resident Alien. Alan Tudyk's Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle and the rest of the Patience, Colorado crew will arrive back on our screens the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 10. And if that isn't enough for you, there's also a first look trailer to go with the exciting premiere news. Clocking in at just shy of two minutes, the footage doesn't shy away from all the major story beats still in need of resolution.

For one thing, a newly-hatched alien baby is on the loose and eating people (as alien newborns are wont to do). For another, General McAllister (Linda Hamilton) is still on the hunt for a genuine extraterrestrial specimen, and won't stop until she has one in her dastardly clutches. However, she's not the only person in town looking for a cosmic visitor. Hoping to prove that UFOs really do exist, Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) makes contact with the Alien Tracker (Terry O'Quinn). Oh, and then there's just that teensy-tiny matter of another alien race plotting to take over Earth. Just your average run-of-the-mill problems, and Harry's coping with it the only way he knows how: by eating his feelings.

Check out the trailer below:

“There are just ridiculous things that you do in this job," showrunner and executive producer Chris Sheridan recently explained during an interview with Gold Derby. "Every one of them was like, ‘Are we kicked off the air after this?’ It does remind me a lot of early days on Family Guy when you’re carving this path and don’t know if it’s going to be accepted. But there’s so many shows on the air, anything that we can do to make our show feel exciting and different, gives you confidence to keep doing weird stuff.’”

Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank of Amblin, Robert Duncan McNeill, Christian Taylor, and Nastaran Dibai are also executive producers. The series marks a co-production between UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), Amblin TV, and Dark Horse Entertainment.

The second half of Resident Alien Season 2 airs on SYFY Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

Resident Alien Season 2 returns Wednesday, Aug. 10. New episodes will be available to stream on the SYFY app and Peacock the day after they air. The complete first season, as well as episodes 1-8 of Season 2, are now streaming on both platforms.