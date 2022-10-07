'The Rings of Power' promises that 'all will be revealed' in trailer for Season 1 finale

"Mordor will rise...Heroes will fall...All will be revealed," promises the ominous teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 finale that Amazon premiered at New York Comic Con Friday afternoon.

The titular (and troublesome) golden bling finally enters the picture as Elven-smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) declares: "We are on the cusp of crafting a new kind of power." What could possibly go wrong? Oh, yeah...just about everything. Cast it into the fires of Mount Doom while there's still time! What's that? They can't hear us? Fair enough.

The era of peace that settled over Middle-earth during its Second Age after the demise of Morgoth has begun to crumble around the edges. Lord Sauron is on the rise and the various peoples throughout the land (Elves, Dwarves, Men, and yes, even Harfoots) must put aside their petty differences in order to stop the encroaching darkness. Of course, fans shouldn't really expect a definitive conclusion to the fantasy saga once Episode 8 drops onto Prime Video next week. Co-showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have five massive seasons planned out — all the way down to the final shot of the series finale.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

While the showrunners were not present, they did appear in a pre-recorded video message from the set of Season 2 to provide a quick hello to fans an to praise the work done on Episode 7. "We think it's sort of a special one because of the amazing writing that Jason Cahill did, the amazing directing that Charlotte Brändström did, the beautiful cinematography by Alex Disenhof, and the incredible performances by some of the folks you have there with you [at the panel] today."

During the panel, Edwards admitted that a good chunk of the cast still doesn't know how the season will end. "When we shot the finale, the scripts were sent out to the cast with large portions redacted to make sure that even within the cast, some of us didn't know what was going to happen. Some of us still don't, and that's true."

The event also yielded the announcement of a behind-the-scenes podcast hosted by Tolkien super-fan, Felicia Day, who served as the panel's moderator.

"This groundbreaking new series, which will be available for free on Amazon Music Day, will share unique details, behind-the-scenes stories, and the most exciting and surprising moments through unprecedented access to the cast and crew, including showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay," reads the official synopsis provided by Amazon. All eight episodes of the podcast are slated to be released in congruence with the season finale.

Episodes 1-7 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now streaming on Prime Video. The Season 1 finale debuts next Friday, Oct. 14, and will feature the use of an original song ("Where the Shadows Lie"), written by series composer Bear McCreary and performed by Fiona Apple. The track, which was inspired by the iconic "Ring-verse" poem is exclusively available on Amazon Music.

