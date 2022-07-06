A time-traveling Casey Jones warns of aliens in Netflix's new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie

Two years after the series finale, the Rise of the TMNT crew returns for their very own movie adventure.

Two years ago, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ended an acclaimed, Emmy-nominated and Annie Award-winning run on Nickelodeon after just two seasons. The quartet of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael went out in style, though, as the four-part series finale saw them defeating Shredder, rescuing Splinter, and setting up their feature as a heroic team. Now, the Rise of the TMNT crew is back for their own feature-length movie adventure, and this time they're dealing with something truly mind-blowing.

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, setting the stage for the most high-stakes adventure this iteration of the Turtles crew has faced so far. This time around, Leo (Ben Schwartz), Donnie (Josh Brener), Raph (Omar Benson Miller), and Mikey (Brandon Mychal Smith) get their minds blown when a hockey-masked figure from the future named Casey Jones emerges in their world and warns them of an impending invasion by the Krang.

At first, they're obviously a little skeptical, but once they realize Casey really is from the future, the Turtles join forces with their new friend to face an alien threat unlike anything they've faced before, a threat that might just strip them of the powers that made them the TMNT in the first place.

Directed by original Rise of the TMNT developers Ant Ward and Andy Suriano, and featuring the original series voice cast returning to their roles, Rise of the TMNT: The Movie looks like exactly the kind of project fans of the gone-too-soon animated series can get behind. It's got the same winking, knowing tone from the Nickelodeon show, it's got the Nickelodeon Animation team in its corner, and it's got the bigger scope you'd expect from a feature-length version of the property.

If enough people tune in when the film hits Netflix, it might even be enough to start a whole new phase of Rise of the TMNT for fans young and old.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie hits Netflix August 5.

