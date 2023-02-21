Adam Scott breaks down intense 'Severance' spoiler protocol with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'

Much like the employees of Lumon Industries, Adam Scott is pretty much unable to discuss his work life while not in the office. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show this past weekend, the actor was asked about the second season of Apple TV's Severance, which has apparently upped its security game in order to prevent spoilers from reaching the outside world.

"When we were making Season 1, we were like, 'This is so weird. Is anyone gonna like this or is everyone gonna think this is stupid?'" Scott, who serves as an executive producer on the hit show, told Jimmy Fallon. "We couldn't tell. We loved it and everything, but you never know; it just seemed so strange. And now, we have secret scripts and have to use code words when we're on email. It's so secret, it's crazy, and it feels ridiculous. But it's also great because people want to know about it."

Watch the full interview below:

Created by Dan Erickson, the critically-acclaimed series centers around a group of employees who have undergone an experimental procedure (the titular "Severance") to surgically split their work lives from their personal ones. But as time goes on, the characters slowly begin to discover what they have lost in the process.

Erickson is an executive producer alongside Ben Stiller (who also directs), Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, Andrew Colville, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, and cast member Patricia Arquette. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, Erickson touched on how the project's unexpected success (and by extension, audience feedback) were on his mind during the writing of the second season.

"As we have gotten more into writing Season 2, it's just that thing of infinite options and at some point, you have to commit to what you're doing," he explained. "It can be counterproductive to go and look at all these other voices in your head, great though they may be, and other ideas about where it could go. There's an infinite amount of paths that we could take. I really enjoy them, but I've sort of had to back off in recent weeks."

The complete first season of Severance are now available on Apple TV+. Season 2 has yet to receive an official premiere date.

All episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are now streaming on Peacock, including the latest episode featuring Scott. New episodes of The Tonight Show air at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.