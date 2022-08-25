'She-Hulk' Episode 2 finally acknowledges 'Eternals,' possibly hints at major X-Men member

At long last, the MCU has addressed the dead Celestial sticking out of the ocean.

Well, it only took seven film and television projects, but we finally have an acknowledgment of the dead Celestial sticking out of the ocean in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The events of Eternals got a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shoutout in the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law shortly after Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) loses her job as the deputy district attorney of Los Angeles following the courtroom brawl with Titania (Jameela Jamil) in last week's season premiere.

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Episode 2, "Superhuman Law" hulk out below!**

Essentially blacklisted from every other firm throughout the city, the newly-minted superhero begins to consider occupations outside the world of law. While the character scrolls through an article entitled "10 Offbeat Jobs for a Fresh Start" on her laptop, you can clearly see a pair of clickbait-y headlines for related stories on the right side of the web page.

One of these articles posits the following question: "Why is there a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean?"

That's no man, that there is Tiamut, whose birth was supposed to bring about the destruction of the planet until Sersi and the other good-hearted Eternals put a stop to the birth of a literal god, prompting Arishem to kidnap them and judge humanity's worthiness to keep on living. In any case, the article might be intended as a cheeky nod to fans who have been complaining for months about the universe remaining coy when it comes to the fallout of Eternals.

Now, let's talk about the second related story, which carries a faint whiff of Eau de Mutant as the X-Men prepare to be folded into the wider Marvel mythos following Disney's buy-out of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) several years ago. The headline declares: "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl."

Unless we're very much mistaken, we'd say the MCU just made its first reference to James Howlett, aka Logan, aka Wolverine. Aside from a serving as a subtle signpost that mutants are indeed on the road up ahead, this Easter egg could also be a little inside joke from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who got his start as a Hollywood producer on the original X-Men film, which features a "bar brawl" involving Hugh Jackman's cigar-smoking hero with the mutton chops and Adamantium skeleton.

While no live-action X-Men projects have been announced just yet, Phase 4 of the MCU has been steadily laying the groundwork for the introduction of mutants via Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (a cameo from Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier) and Ms. Marvel (changing Kamala Khan from an Inhuman to a mutant). And a reboot of the animated series from the early '90s is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in the fall of next year.

The first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now available to stream on Disney+. New installments drop every Thursday.

