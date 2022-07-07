'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' showrunner reveals if Scotty will appear in Season 2

Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS

Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Photo: James Dimmock/Paramount+

With the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds wrapped up, we can’t help but wonder what will happen to Pike’s crew on the U.S.S. Enterprise in the show’s second season. Many of our questions revolve around who will actually be on Pike’s crew, as there are some familiar faces from The Original Series who have not yet stepped on the bridge.

SYFY WIRE talked with Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers about Pike’s potential crew members, including whether Montgomery “Scotty” Scott — Kirk’s Chief Engineer on Enterprise — will make an appearance.

*Warning! Spoilers for the entire first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds lie ahead!*

Anson Mount as Pike of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

In the penultimate episode of Strange New Worlds’ first season, Hemmer (Bruce Horak) — the Enterprise’s Chief Engineer — sadly dies after he was infected by the Gorn (check out SYFY WIRE’s interview with Horak about Hemmer’s journey this season here).

While Hemmer will be missed by many, his death leaves the Chief Engineer spot open on the Enterprise. This vacancy along with the glimpse we got of Scotty’s hand in the alternate future we visit in the Season 1 finale begs the question: will Scotty be the new Chief Engineer in Season 2 of the show?

SYFY WIRE asked Myers this very question. Here was his answer:

“We will meet a new chief engineer — it's not going to be Scotty," Myers said. "There will be a new character who I'm excited for you to meet, but I'm not going to tell you who it is. It's going to be a very different person, a completely different type of engineer.”

It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Scotty beam onto the Enterprise. Myers did tease, however, that even though Hemmer is no longer alive, Horak will make another appearance on the show in some shape or form.

If you're looking for more insights on Strange New Worlds, check out SYFY WIRE’s complete interview with Myers to get more behind-the-scenes details from the first season’s finale, why Anson Mount's Pike is so into cooking, and what’s in store for Rebecca Romijn’s Una in Season 2.

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now streaming on Paramount+. No news yet on when Season 2 of the show will premiere.

