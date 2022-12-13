'Station Eleven' creator vows to project it on rock in Mojave Desert if removed from streaming

Drastic times call for drastic measures. Responding to the news that Warner Bros. Discovery plans to remove Westworld and The Nevers from HBO Max, Patrick Somerville made a brazen declaration. The creator and showrunner of Station Eleven vowed that if the Emmy-nominated miniseries is ever cut from the streaming platform lineup, he'll project it on a rock in the Mojave Desert until the end of time.

"I get this is a joke...but I also own two acres of land in the Mojave so holler at me if you wanna get the ball rolling," responded Twitter user Aaron Golden. Somerville answered with: "Not really a joke, so I appreciate that." He later added that "the only way to really ensure shows remain available is that they generate too much interest (and completion) for anyone to justify removing them."

But even with crazy demand from audiences, there are no guarantees. "If you take anything from this thread, take this — even the people who make shows have no f—in' idea what’s gonna happen tomorrow, just like the execs who passionately fought for them for years have no idea if they’ll be employed tomorrow. That runs all the way up to the CEOs," Somerville concluded. "All you can do is make ‘em and move on and hope they don’t go away while you’re in the middle of the process."

If Station Eleven ever disappears I promise to purchase one acre of land somewhere in the Mojave desert and just play it on loop, projected on a rock, forever. — Patrick Somerville (@patrickerville) December 13, 2022

The good news is that the show is available on DVD from Viacom/Paramount, though it didn't have much input from the creatives. As such, Somerville voiced his wish "to make a cool physical version with commentaries and supplemental material." At the same time, he recognized that the "TV world is very weird right now."

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name written by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven takes place two decades after a deadly flu led to the collapse of civilization. Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, Lori Petty, Gael Garcìa Bernal, and Danielle Deadwyler made up the main cast.

The project was executive produced by Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Nate Matteson. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay were co-executive producers. Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver, and Lucy Tcherniak all served as directors.

All 10 episodes of Station Eleven are streaming (for now) on HBO Max.

