Finn Wolfhard compares 'Stranger Things' to Harry Potter, says Season 4 is darkest yet

The fourth season of Stranger Things is coming ever closer, and stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard promise that it will scare your socks off.

"You get to see Eleven in the darkest state she's ever been," Brown said about her character during an interview during a virtual set tour (via Entertainment Weekly). "This has definitely been the hardest season I've ever filmed. And there have been some of the scariest, scariest things that I've ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see, for sure."

On the show, Eleven has been through a lot in her young life. We know that her younger years were spent locked in a research facility with Matthew Modine’s sinister Dr. Martin Brenner, but we haven’t spent as much time going back to her time there since she escaped. "There were still so many questions, from me and from the viewers," Brown said about her character’s time trapped there. She did promise, however, that we’ll get at least some answers about Eleven’s past this upcoming season.

Eleven isn’t the only part of the show that gets darker in the upcoming episodes. Series co-creator Ross Duffer has compared the Vecna, the Big Bad in Season 4, as a mix of Pennywise (IT), Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and Pinhead (Hellraiser).

Terrifying indeed!

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Eleven’s boyfriend Mike Wheeler, also echoed Brown and Duffer’s comments about how terrifying Season 4 is, and makes an unexpected Harry Potter reference to do so.

“It gets funnier, it gets scarier, it gets more dramatic,” he said during the virtual set tour. “ And I think that just comes with all of us growing up and getting older. We're not all going to be in mop-top wigs when we're 40 years old, screaming about demogorgons and stuff. And I think this is a very good example of the Duffers really kind of treating our characters their ages. And I like to compare it to Harry Potter. Harry Potter, as those movies went on, the darker they went. And that's kind of where we're at now. It's a perfect progression, in my opinion."

Stranger Things, one of Netflix's most popular shows, was initially inspired by '80s horror films like Firestarter. The popularity of the Netflix series may have had something to do with that film getting a Blumhouse reboot, set to come out in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, May 13.

You can check out the darkly perfect progression Wolfhard mentions when the first half of Stranger Things lands on Netflix Friday, May 27. The second half of the season drops Friday, July 1.