There’s something in the sky in sweeping new motion posters for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele’s mysterious new summer blockbuster Nope opens next month, and the studio has dropped some new motion posters to remind us that — yes — there is something freaky happening in the sky above this one-horse town.

The film’s story largely remains a mystery, though the trailers and intel we’ve been able to gather up to this point seems to imply the mysterious threat in the sky is aliens. But exactly what they’re doing and what they want? That we don’t know. The film is being billed as a new pop nightmare that reimagines the summer movie formula. So you know there will be some trademark Peele-esque twists once this thing arrives.

As for today’s new posters, Universal Pictures has dropped some sweeping motion posters showing off stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Keke Palmer (Hustlers), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Michael Wincott (Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA) as they spin around to look up in the sky at…. something. The stars look to be in the same dried out gulch setting that has played backdrop to most of the trailers, so it seems these folks might be cut-off from the outside world when whatever is happening starts to happen.

Check out the new posters below:

What if I told you that today you’ll leave here different? ☁️ #NOPEMOVIE pic.twitter.com/8tAowEvHbv — N☁PE (@Nope_Movie) June 7, 2022

If the posters leave you wanting more, then you’re not alone, as Universal also plans to drop a new trailer for Nope later this week. Here’s hoping it brings a few more answers (but, y’know, now too many answers).

“I love a rapt audience saying, ''Nope!' or, 'Get out the house!' I love to encourage that interaction because that's what's giving the audience a unique experience. Rollercoasters aren't fun alone. Being scared isn't fun alone. You need that energy,” Peele said earlier this year via Entertainment Weekly. “This film is definitely a ride. The title speaks to the idea of being in tune with what the audience is thinking and feeling in the theater. I know a lot of people who say, when it's a scary movie, they say, 'Nope!' Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror but there's a skepticism."

Nope is written and directed by Jordan Peele and produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions.

Nope opens exclusively in theaters on July 22.