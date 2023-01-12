'The Ark': Get a first look at the space explorers of Dean Devlin's new SYFY original series

"The end of one world...the beginning of the next," promises a recent teaser trailer for SYFY's The Ark. Created by Dean Devlin (co-writer of sci-fi classics like Stargate and Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), the new series, which arrives early next month, takes place 100 years in the future, when humanity has begun sending out interstellar missions to colonize planets unknown.

The first vessel to embark on such a venture, the Ark One, suffers a devastating catastrophe mid-journey that wipes out a sizable chunk of the passengers and crew, including the people in charge. With the hierarchy of leadership completely dismantled and a slew of life support systems failing across the ship, it's up the survivors to pick up the pieces, forge ahead, and save our species.

Head below for a sneak peek at the characters we'll be living with week in and week out in the tight confines of the Ark One:

They’re our world’s best hope at a future…if they can make it there. Meet the crew of #TheArk.



The Ark premieres February 1 on SYFY 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZipaLoOOmy — SYFY (@SYFY) January 11, 2023

Devlin — who serves as co-showrunner alongside Glassner — caught up with SYFY WIRE last month and explained that he wanted an ensemble cast of relatively unknown actors to heighten the show's drama and realism.

"The trick is trying to make a diverse group of people who think differently, who talk differently. And then to find actors who are compelling; people you want to watch week-after-week," he said. "You want to go on these adventures with them and the cast on The Ark, for most of the audience, they're relatively unknown. That's given us the opportunity to really have no baggage with these actors. They are the characters for the audience. I hope people get on the train with us and enjoy the ride, and fall in love with these characters in the way that we have as filmmakers."

Christie Burke (low-ranking officer Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (head of the ship's navigational system, Lt. James Brice,), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane, who believes that only the strong should survive), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins, a brilliant young woman and member of the Waste Management team), Ryan Adams (Angus Medford, a young man with a green thumb), Christina Wolfe (manipulative psychologist, Cat Brandice), Shalini Peiris (Dr. Sanjivni Kabir, the Ark One's chief physician), Miles Barrow (ensign with an identity crisis, Baylor Trent), Pavle Jerinić (the hard-nosed head of security, Lt. Felix Strickland), Tiana Upcheva (Eva Markovic, leader of Ark One's maintenance, engineering, and life support systems), and Lisa Brenner (military veteran, Commander Susan Ingram) co-star.

When your mission is to save mankind, failure is not an option. Embark on a thrilling cosmic journey aboard #TheArk, premiering February 1 on SYFY. pic.twitter.com/L6QwioxAdI — SYFY (@SYFY) January 12, 2023

Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment serve as executive producers alongside Devlin and Glassner. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee are producers.

The Ark premieres on SYFY Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Want to check out more of Devlin's filmography in the meantime? All three Librarians movies are now streaming on Peacock.