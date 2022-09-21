'The Ark': No one can hear you scream in first look at Dean Devlin's new SYFY series

Intergalactic travel is anything but lighthearted in our first look at Dean Devlin's upcoming SYFY series, The Ark. Slated to arrive on the airwaves next year, the show takes place 100 years in the future, aboard the Ark One — a star-cruising vessel carrying humanity's last hope at survival. When the ship sustains heavy casualties, however, the remaining passengers must band together and complete the mission of finding a new planetary home, the destination of which is more than a year away.

The sneak peek images tease a spooky, atmospheric, and almost haunted vibe that would probably feel right at home in a Ridley Scott production. In fact, one could even think of it as Alien meets Lord of the Flies. When all coherent order breaks down in the vastness of outer space, who will be the one to take charge and right the literal ship? You've got dead bodies littering hallways, people screaming, and general expressions of fear and paranoia, which — last we checked — aren't very positive portents.

Take a look for yourself below:

The Ark Photo: SYFY

The Ark Photo: SYFY

The Ark Photo: SYFY

Christie Burke (low-ranking officer Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (head of the ship's navigational system, Lt. James Brice,), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane, who believes that only the strong should survive), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins, a brilliant young woman and member of the Waste Management team), Ryan Adams (Angus Medford, a young man with a green thumb), Christina Wolfe (manipulative psychologist Cat Brandice), Shalini Peiris (Dr. Sanjivni Kabir, the Ark One's chief physician), Miles Barrow (ensign with an identity crisis, Baylor Trent), Pavle Jerinić (the hard-nosed head of security, Lt. Felix Strickland), Tiana Upcheva (Eva Markovic, leader of Ark One's maintenance, engineering, and life support systems), and Lisa Brenner (military veteran, Commander Susan Ingram) co-star.

Devlin (who is known for writing and producing Stargate and Independence Day alongside filmmaker Roland Emmerich) serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment are also attached as executive producers. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

“The Ark is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming said in a statement when the series was given a 12-episode green-light earlier this year. “With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” added Devlin.

The Ark premieres on SYFY in 2023. An official premiere date has yet to be announced. Production began in Serbia back in late March.