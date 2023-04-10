'The Ark' star Samantha Glassner digs into Kelly's huge reveal in latest episode of SYFY series

Episode 10 of SYFY's The Ark shed even more light on the mysterious character of Kelly (Samantha Glassner), a hostage-taking passenger from Ark 15, who we now know is the daughter of Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin), the woman who took over Trust’s company. In other words, viewers were right to suspect that this late-game newcomer to the cosmic soap opera might be up to no good.

"I knew there was something going on," said Glassner, who also happens to be the daughter of the show's co-creator, Jonathan Glassner. "I knew there was something up because of what does happen in the episodes leading up to 10. I was like, 'Okay...something's really wrong with this girl. What's going on here?' And the reveal that her mom was Evelyn was not what I was expecting, but I think I was kind of prepared for an explanation for the behavior. Then when I got Episode 10, I was like, 'Oh my God! That's brilliant. Of course.'"

RELATED: What's next after that coup? 'The Ark' writer dives into Trust's treachery in latest SYFY episode

Glassner continued: "Because knowing that her mom was behind all of the evil, crazy that's happening right now that Ark One's having to deal with...of course the reason that Kelly would want to be undercover, making stuff happen would be because of her mom. And then you kind of get that understanding of her relationship with her mom and it becomes very clear — at least it did to me — very quickly that she's constantly in a position where she's trying to prove herself and earn her mother's respect and earn her mother's love. She feels like helping her mom's cause is going to be the way to accomplish that. That is why I think she so easily kills."

Watch SYFY's The Ark Episode 10 After-Show Below:

Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) and fellow series co-creator Dean Devlin (Stargate, Independence Day) serve as executive producers on the show alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Jonathan English and Steve Lee are producers.

The Ark airs on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the day after they premiere.

Looking for even more sci-fi content? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Space: 1999, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, and more streaming now on Peacock.