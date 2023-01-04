SYFY drops first trailer for deep space mystery thriller 'The Ark' ahead of Feb. 1 series premiere

Dean Devlin takes humanity's ingrained instinct for survival at any cost to new levels in the official trailer for his new SYFY series: The Ark. Created with Jonathan Glassner (one of the minds behind the fan favorite Stargate SG-1), the show takes place aboard the Ark One, an interstellar vessel meant to find a new home for our species as it flees a dying Earth. As you'll see, the Ark One isn't just a bare bones spaceship — it's a self-sustaining city floating through the vastness of the cosmos.

When an unforeseen catastrophes kills off a good chunk of the passengers, including the folks in charge, the remaining crew must band together if they are to have any chance of completing the mission. But, as usually happens, the looming threat of death tends to bring out the worst in us. A damaged ship and dwindling resources (air, water, you name it) will pit the various characters against each other, ultimately exposing our deepest fears and predilection for unspeakable cruelty.

"What people care most about is the characters," Devlin — who occupies the role of showrunner with Glassner — explained during a phone interview with SYFY WIRE last month. "Do they relate to them? Are they unique? Are they surprising? Are they compelling? Do I love them? Do I hate them? And yes, our plots are important, the stories are important, but it's always secondary to the characters. So the trick is trying to make a diverse group of people who think differently, who act differently, who talk differently."

Check out the trailer below:

The ensemble cast includes Christie Burke (low-ranking officer Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (head of the ship's navigational system, Lt. James Brice,), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane, who believes that only the strong should survive), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins, a brilliant young woman and member of the Waste Management team), Ryan Adams (Angus Medford, a young man with a green thumb), Christina Wolfe (manipulative psychologist Cat Brandice), Shalini Peiris (Dr. Sanjivni Kabir, the Ark One's chief physician), Miles Barrow (ensign with an identity crisis, Baylor Trent), Pavle Jerinić (the hard-nosed head of security, Lt. Felix Strickland), Tiana Upcheva (Eva Markovic, leader of Ark One's maintenance, engineering, and life support systems), and Lisa Brenner (military veteran, Commander Susan Ingram).

Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment serve as executive producers alongside Devlin and Glassner. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee are producers.

The Ark premieres on SYFY Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Ark Key Art Photo: SYFY

Want to check out more of Devlin's filmography in the meantime? All three Librarians movies are now streaming on Peacock.