Watch the skies in new teaser for Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Photo: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Prime Video Sneak Peek/Amazon Prime Video UK YouTube

We're now just two months away from the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's sweeping new series that will chronicle the major events of The Second Age in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth. Now, a new teaser has arrived to showcase more footage from the show, and it brings with it a strange omen.

The new teaser, which dropped Friday morning, features only four spoken words, as a Harfoot leader (Sir Lenny Henry) intones that "The skies are strange." From there, we watch as several major characters from the series across the various races of Middle-earth look to the skies, where a comet streaks across the continent, bringing with it...well, we're not sure yet, but it does manage to serve as a showcase of the various angles the show will take in chronicling the Second Age. Along the way, we get new looks at everyone from Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) to Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) to the Dwarven King Durin IV (Owain Arthur).

Check out the new footage below:

As the title suggests, The Rings of Power is set to chronicle the events surrounding the forging of the Great Rings, including the three Elven rings, seven Dwarven rings, nine rings for the realms of Men, and of course the One Ring eventually wielded by the Dark Lord Sauron. Those events unfold in the Second Age, thousands of years before the end of the Third Age chronicled in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which means the series will have license to show us many aspects of Middle-earth we haven't seen before, including the mythic city of Numenor and the Dwarven realm of Moria back before it was destroyed and overrun by Orcs.

The trip back in time also means the series creators are working from source material that's far less detailed than The Lord of the Rings proper, so while The Rings of Power won't ever contradict the history laid out by Tolkien, there are still plenty of gaps to fill in with new stories. The show has made headlines for both its expansive budget and its extensive planning, as co-showrunner J.D. Payne explained that five seasons of material are already being mapped out.

"We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be," Payne said. "The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas — this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. There are things in the first season that don't pay off until Season 5."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives September 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Even more footage from the series arrives next week, with a new teaser dropping July 14.

