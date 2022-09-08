'Westworld' creators blow our minds all over again with trailer for Amazon's 'The Peripheral'

Based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson, the new series premieres Oct. 21.

Westworld was only the beginning, folks. After revitalizing Michael Crichton's 1973 classic at HBO (Seasons 1-4 are now streaming), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy set their sights on another literary science fiction legend — William Gibson — in the first teaser trailer for Amazon's The Peripheral, which debuts on Prime Video in late October.

Based on the first book in Gibson's Jackpot Trilogy, the high-concept series feels like a darker and more mature version of Ready Player One. Chloë Grace Moretz (Shadow in the Cloud) stars as Flynne Fisher, a bright young woman going nowhere in a forgotten corner of the United States. She gets a chance to put her brains and talents to the test when the future comes calling in the form of a sprawling virtual world, whose digital dangers may actually be real. Gibson — who is credited for bringing the cyberpunk genre into mainstream culture — praised Moretz's performance on Twitter. "[She] amazes me as Flynne," he wrote, "everything from her body language to her intonation of 'holy sh**!'"

Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt) round out the ensemble cast.

Check out the trailer below:

A co-production between Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television (in association with Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films banner), The Peripheral is executive produced by Nolan, Joy, creator/showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass). Nolan and Joy currently enjoy a $150 million production deal with Amazon, which includes an upcoming adaptation of the Fallout video game franchise. Joy made her feature-length directorial debut with 2021's Reminiscence, a neo-noir mystery starring Hugh Jackman and Thandiwe Newton.

"Thirty-five years ago, William Gibson invented the future,” the producing duo said in late 2019 when a small screen translation of The Peripheral first announced. “With The Peripheral he brings us another look, and his vision is as clear, intoxicating, and terrifying as ever. All of us at Kilter are incredibly proud to be supporting Vincenzo and Scott’s brilliant vision for bringing Gibson’s work to the screen.”

“We’re thrilled to announce The Peripheral as our first project with Jonah, Lisa, Athena and their talented team at Kilter Films,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “This story calls for a masterful level of talent to bring acclaimed author William Gibson’s science fiction thriller to life. We are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Television, Oscar-nominated writer Scott B. Smith and Vincenzo Natali in bringing this fantastic new series to our global Prime Video customers.”

The Peripheral arrives on Prime Video Friday, Oct. 21.

