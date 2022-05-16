The 'Predator' franchise heads 300 years into the past in first teaser trailer for Hulu's 'Prey'

Two years ago, we got word that a new Predator movie was on the way that would ignore the timeline of Shane Black's 2018 film The Predator and take a more standalone approach. Now, the first teaser for Prey has finally arrived, and it's clear that we're in for a Predator movie unlike any other in the franchise.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) from a script by Patrick Aison (Wayward Pines), Prey moves the action back to 300 years in the past, and moves the setting to the Comanche Nation of North America's Great Plains. It's in this environment that we'll meet a young woman named Naru (Legion's Amber Midthunder), a warrior raised "in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains." But of course, she's never met a hunter quite like the alien warrior who's now stalking her homeland, and when she realizes what she's up against, it's up to Naru to protect her people.

In the teaser footage below, you'll see what looks like an early encounter with this film's version of the Predator, as Naru and another warrior realize they're facing weapons unlike any they've ever known.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

The teaser is a really interesting way to frame this story, as well as the Predator itself, giving us only hints of its technological prowess without actually showing the creature. It'll be fascinating to see how the alien hunter is designed this time out, but even more fascinating is the idea of moving the story to this time and place. We're used to Predator films about action heroes with big guns duking it out with the creature in either jungles or urban landscapes.

Now, we'll get to see what happens when Native characters, and native actors, get to face the creature in a more stripped-down environment, with more primitive weaponry, on terms we've never seen before. It seems like we've got all the ingredients for a great genre thriller on our hands.

Prey arrives August 5 on Hulu.

