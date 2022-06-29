'The Umbrella Academy' stars tease what's next after that Season 3 cliffhanger on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy creator/showrunner Steve Blackman recently stated that a fourth season of the hit Netflix series would most likely be its last. While the project has yet to be officially picked up for another outing, the table is certainly set for more stories after Season 3, which closed out with the Hagreeves children once again saving the world.

Except this time, they come away from the adventure without their super-powers and despite Viktor's (Elliot Page) desire to stick together, everyone decides to go their separate ways. Blackman isn't giving anything away just yet, telling Entertainment Weekly that it's up to audiences to decide whether this development is "a gift or a curse." It's definitely a double-edged sword for a character like Luther (Tom Hopper), who gets to ditch his cumbersome gorilla body, but ends up losing his wife, Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez).

"I think it depends on the siblings," said Aiden Gallagher — who plays Five — when asked about how the season finale might affect the characters moving forward. "Who's going to end up wrestling with this reality versus accept it and try to cut out a semblance of a normal life?"

"I think Lila's confidence heavily relies on her power to mimic everyone's powers," added Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts). "I would be really interested to see her without that, and if she'd be as uninhibited or aloof — or just very clumsy and bumping into walls."

As EW astutely points out, Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) already experienced the powerless life in Season 2 when her abilities were temporarily taken away.

"Without her powers, she was starting to love the woman she was becoming, and discovering other sides of herself that she didn't know existed because she had come to rely on the easiest way in or out of situations with her powers," Raver-Lampman explained. "Her time in the '60s with Ray is this bubble of quiet that she'd never had before… There's a part of me that thinks she would be okay without it, because it did seem easier for her personal life when she didn't have them."

David Castañeda pitched the idea of Diego and Luther working "at a theme park," while Gallagher put forth the business plan of opening a Hargreeves-operated bakery. "A couple of us running a shop?" he mused. "Could be fun!"

Blackman, Jeff F. King (also a director), Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, and Jeremy Webb (Episode 301) are executive producers. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá — who created the Dark Horse comic upon which the series is based — serve as co-executive producers, with Steve Wakefield credited as producer for Episodes 301-307. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces.

