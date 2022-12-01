Optimus Prime & Bumblebee return in first trailer for new 'Transformers' sequel 'Rise of the Beasts'

It's been close to half a decade since the Michael Bay-led Transformers franchise gave us some rock-em-sock-em robot action on the big screen. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer now that Paramount Pictures has debuted the first teaser trailer for Rise of the Beasts. Arriving in theaters everywhere this June, the film brings back a pair of fan favorites — Optimus Prime and Bumblebee — alongside a cadre of new robots in disguise called the Maximals, who take the form of various animals like gorillas and cheetahs.

With Sam Witwicky and Cade Yeager now in the rear-view mirror, Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) steps up as the latest human protagonist to serve as our guide through the metal-on-metal mayhem of this new globe-trotting conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons. Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández comprise the exciting ensemble.

Watch the trailer now:

Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) directed the blockbuster from a script co-written by Joby Harold (Army of the Dead), Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber (Battleship), and Jon Hoeber (The Meg). Based on their respective IMDb pages, both Metayer and Peters are relatively newcomers to the industry. Caple Jr. recently caught up with with Black Girl Nerds and teased a more cynical Optimus Prime.

"I think we all know him as like, 'I'm gonna protect Earth!' And now, he starts off differently. He's like, 'I'm stuck here, I'm trying to get back home. Who are these humans?' We see the growth and who Optimus Prime becomes while introducing new characters like Optimus Primal, who might be more of a vet when it comes to humanity and understanding the global threats and how we need to work together."

"I grew up watching Beast Wars and watching Transformers, so when I was blessed with the opportunity to do this film ... I went crazy," Ramos admitted. "I was like, 'Finally! We get to see these characters on the big screen. We finally get to bring these characters to life and get the opportunity to see them come to life in this way. As a fan, I was excited."

Michael Bay produced the film with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson. Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An are executive producers. The movie represents a co-production between Hasbro, Paramount, Skydance, and New Republic Pictures.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls into theaters on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) Poster Photo: Paramount Pictures

