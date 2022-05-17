Dracula, Wolf Man & more bring monster scares to 'Halloween Horror Nights' at Universal parks

Dracula, Wolf Man, and the Mummy are coming to a coast near you!

Dracula, Wolf Man, and the Mummy will descend upon this year's Halloween Horror Nights for an epic battle between good and evil at the Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando (Florida) and Hollywood (California). A love letter to the iconic creatures, ghouls, and general supernatural entities made famous by Universal Pictures in the 1930s, '40s, and '50s, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide invites guests to travel back to the 19th century.

Once there, they'll vie for control of the Amulet of Ra, a mystical artifact coveted by the aforementioned monsters. Wolf Man believes it can lift his shaggy curse, while Dracula and the Mummy plan to use its power to bring mankind to its knees."With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans — and only one will survive," reads the official release.

Grammy Award winning artist SLASH (of Guns N' Roses fame) returns to compose original music for the haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Check out the teaser announcement below:

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday, Sep. 2 in Orlando and Thursday, Sep. 8 in Hollywood with 10 different haunted houses at both parks. The annual, spine-tingling event will run on select nights through Monday, Oct. 31. Additional information is expected to be revealed in the coming months. Click here to learn more.

Earlier this year, Universal Orlando opened Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night, a limited-time storefront dedicated to the legendary silver screen creatures. In addition to housing merchandise inspired by the likes of Dracula, Wolf Man, Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein’s Monster, and The Bride of Frankenstein, the shop also offers up life-sized photo opportunities and features caricature artists capable of "monster-izing" any customer.

Another change in the works: the park recently shuttered its Classic Monsters Cafe "to make way for a new dining experience.”

A number of Universal Monster movie collections are currently available for purchase on the Universal Pictures Home Video website.

The immense box office success of writer-director Leigh Whannell's contemporary interpretation of The Invisible Man property in early 2020 prompted the studio to shift focus away from the Dark Universe and over to revamped creature features with standalone stories. That slate of projects includes: Chris McKay's Renfield, Paul Feig's Dark Army, Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman, and Derek Cianfrance's Wolfman.