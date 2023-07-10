Asteroid City: Wes Anderson's Sci-Fi Romp Makes Contact With Digital Platforms This Week

The last train to San Fernando is making a few more stops in case you have yet hop aboard the delightful (and meta) sci-fi romp that is Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which will become available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms on Tuesday, July 11.

Looking as though it were ripped straight from a midcentury postcard depicting distant mesas and parched desert scrub, the movie takes place against the backdrop of a fictional town, circa 1955, in the American Southwest.

A group of bright, young inventors and their parents come together for an annual stargazing convention when a strange event forces them to confront humanity's place in the wider universe. Of course, things are never that simple with Wes Anderson, the undisputed master of quirk, who adds layer upon meta layer of narrative curveballs.

"I do feel like this might be a movie that benefits from being seen twice," the filmmaker told the Associated Press following the world premiere at Cannes almost two months ago. "[Director] Brian De Palma liked it the first time and had a much bigger reaction on the second time. But what can you say? You can’t make a movie and say, ‘I think it’s best everyone sees it twice.’”

Like the ensembles gathered for the upcoming Oppenheimer and Barbie (both of which hit the big screen July 21), Asteroid City's stacked cast represents a veritable who's who of Hollywood A-listers: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlet Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Anderson wrote the screenplay based on a story he co-conceived alongside Roman Coppola (son of Francis Ford Coppola and co-writer of The Darjeeling Limited and Moonrise Kingdom). The director also produced the film alongside Steven Rales (The French Dispatch) and Jeremy Dawson (The Whale). Coppola was an executive producer with Henning Molfenter, Christoph Fisser, and Charlie Woebcken.

Asteroid City is still playing in theaters if you'd like to catch it on the big screen. Be sure to check back in with SYFY WIRE for upcoming details on the film's physical media rollout, as well as its exclusive Peacock debut.

Where and when can you stream Wes Anderson's Asteroid City? The film will be available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

