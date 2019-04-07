Celebrate the Cowboy Bebop Netflix news with these fanfic classics

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Cowboy Bebop

The main cast (minus Ed) was announced this week for the live-action Netflix version of Cowboy Bebop. The space cowboy anime is highly beloved and many worried the live-action version may go the way of other Hollywood attempts at bringing Japanese animation to the masses. Our fears may be alleviated though, as they finally cast racially appropriate actors in the roles. Thank you for learning from the Death Note debacle, Netflix. To celebrate this milestone, here's some great fic to revist the Cowboy Bebop world. Okay, 3, 2, 1, let's jam!

"Beautiful, Dirty, Rich" by deadcellredux

"So," Spike says, looking past Faye down the hall. "Ready for more?"

"No," she sneers. She leans closer to mutter harshly into his ear. "I'm tired, I'm starving, and I can't believe we're hunting an exotic dancer named Venus Bonanza."

"In the Rain" by JeanBiscuit

A continuation of Cowboy Bebop, of sorts, starting at the ending of the final episode. Reader saves Spike from certain death at the front steps of the Red Dragon headquarters, then reunites him with the other members of the Bebop crew. Reader is persuaded to stay on the Bebop by Spike, who points out that she is the only medical professional on the ship. With Spike being hunted by the remnants of the syndicate, and Reader's own past to consider, a wild ride is sure to ensue.

"Stray Dogs" by shrift

He's got a rook on his shoulder and you've got a hole in your heart; you're a match made in hell, baby, and it'll tear you apart.

Movies

"Missing Link" by gryvon

A new featurette for Hellboy dropped this week, giving us more of a look at the logistics of the latest incarnation of the antihero. The movie will be out soon, but until that time, enjoy this fic of John Myers in Antartica with Nuada. Now with less penguins and more rabid jungle.

"Rebooting the Future" by TardisIsTheOnlyWayToTravel

"I'll be back." It's cliche, sure, but it's also 100% accurate. New images for Terminator: Dark Fate are here and have given us a glimpse at familiar faces, both human and robotic from this go at the Terminator universe. The best thing about fanfiction is its ability to explore different paths stories that stories could have taken. This fic looks at the world if Skynet hadn't gone rogue... what would have been different? A great story.

TV

"In the Service of the Queen" by PinkGlitterMasturbation

The second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now out on Netflix. The spooky spellcaster has a lot of decisions to make, but thankfully I've made the which-fanfic-to-read decision for you. In a world where everyone is obsessed with Sabrina's love triangle, I offer this intriguing tale of Prudence Night and Sabrina Spellman for your enjoyment.

"Bent With Longing" by MufasaTheChill

The midseason premiere of the wacky and wonderful Legends of Tomorrow was on April Fool's Day, but there's nothing silly about this beautiful and heartbreaking story of Ava Sharpe and a temporarily amnesic Sara Lance.

Video Games

"What Lies in the Wasteland" by imonlyjoking

The announcement trailer for Borderlands 3 dropped and everyone went insane. The look at the new set of heroes and the Calypso Twins leading the baddies was particularly exciting. While more sneak-peeks are incoming leading up to its September release, here's a fic that takes some past favorites for a spin.

"All That Rises Must Fall" by Starfog

The live-action Sonic movie shared its first footage this week, including a feature of Jim Carrey's notorious Dr. Robotnik. The Sonic fandom is vast and filled with endless fics of endless sorts. However, this story of some of the less-popular villains of Infinite, Big Cat, and Froggie was particularly intriguing and is well worth a read.

Crack!Fic of the Week

Crack!fic is a gem of the fanfiction world. Sometimes silly, other times weird, but also with a heavy dose of WTF, crack!fics are beautiful creations of boredom, sugar rushes, or a too long hiatus. The crack!fic being featured this week is...

"The Lobster Quadrille" by tigertrapper

Happening this weekend is 221B Con, a convention solely devoted to Sherlock Holmes and all his iterations. One of the hallmark traits of the BBC Sherlock fandom back in its heyday was its uncanny ability to go absolutely insane during the extended two-year hiatus between series. The result? Massive amounts of crack!fic, including this one... involving lobsters.