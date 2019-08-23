D23 Expo: Disney Parks announce new Star Wars, Avengers, and Moana attractions

Prior to D23 Expo kicking off this weekend in Anaheim, California, Disney Parks decided to officially begin the fun off with a slew of announcements about some attractions based around classic Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm properties.

First on the list is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a "first-of-its-kind vacation experience" coming to Walt Disney World, "where guests will check in for a two-night adventure aboard a glamorous starship. Once onboard, guests will interact with characters and become active participants in stories that unfold around them on their galactic journey."

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is open at Disney Land in Anaheim, but doesn't open its gates at Disney World until next week.

A re-invention of Epcot (also in Orlando) is also on the way with Journey of Water, an experience inspired by 2016's Moana. "This first-ever experience ... will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting," explains the release.

Keeping visitors apprised of the Epcot updates will be Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience. Located in the middle of the Odyssey Events Pavilion, the installation is geared toward delivering "engaging and interactive exhibits that allow you to step inside the relentless innovation, energy and excitement and see some never-before-revealed details driving the future of Epcot all throughout this unprecedented period of transformation."

While Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris had previously announced that they were building attractions around Marvel properties, we finally have the name of them: Avengers Campus. "When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them," reveals the Disney Parks blog.

D23 attendees can learn all about the impending installations at the Parks pavillion, which offers up first looks at all the above-mentioned news, as well as the TRON Lightcycle Run coming to Disney World's Magic Kingdom and expansions planned for Tokyo and Hong Kong.

If you won't be at the expo, don't worry—just head down to the gallery below for a look at all the concept art for all the stuff we just talked about!