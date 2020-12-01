Embark on a monstrous island adventure in Dark Horse's Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land

Early next year, legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, in collaboration with co-writer Tom Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, colorist Dave Stewart, and letterer Clem Robins, will descend into uncharted waters for an untold chapter of Hellboy’s childhood in Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land — and SYFY WIRE is presenting an exclusive look at this intriguing new Hellboy adventure.

Arriving on Feb. 17, 2021 with covers by Folklords artist Matt Smith, this four-issue miniseries journeys alongside Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm when they're marooned on a mysterious island following an accident during an excursion to a remote South American dig site.

They shortly discover themselves mobbed by all manner of monsters, and even when the enigmatic stranger who rescues them is revealed to be one of Hellboy’s true heroes, they're still deep in dangerous territory struggling to survive.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

“Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land is another look into our red-skinned paranormal investigator’s childhood,” said Sniegoski in an official statement. “The events in the series take place in May of 1947, before the events depicted in Hellboy: The Midnight Circus. Lighter in tone, Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land is an exhilarating adventure that embraces the thrills and chills of the pulp adventure stories of the 1930s. Mysterious islands, vampire queens, dinosaurs, giant ape gods, and a new and exciting addition to the Hellboy Universe—Scarlett Santiago, the Sky Devil. I’ve always been fascinated by the glimpses into Hellboy’s childhood that Mike has given us, and to be asked to contribute to these stories, along with Mike, Craig, and Dave, is a dream come true.”

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Mignola and Eisner Award-winning colorist Dave Stewart present the variant cover for the debut issue, with subsequent issues showcasing variants by Rachele Aragno (#2), Wylie Beckert (#3) and Anthony Carpenter (#4).

Aragno was thrilled to have the opportunity to provide a variant cover for the sophomore issue and delivered a fearsome cartoon-style rendering that melds perfectly with the wild subject matter.

"Immediately afterward, I started to think about how to create the perfect composition that would highlight young Hellboy by surrounding him in an environment full of leaves and stones," she tells SYFY WIRE. "So I started throwing down several sketches, moving Hellboy, enlarging or shrinking him, placing the giant gorilla behind him or to the side. It was a long process but when I created the sketch that I then chose, I felt that this was it, the right one. Hellboy is in the center, clearly visible, with a dynamic pose and a torch in his hand. The gorilla behind him perfectly matches the shape of the flame, and the leaves and stones create a good frame."

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Now enjoy our exclusive peek at Dark Horse Comics' Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #1 with never-seen process art, hitting comic shops on Feb. 17, 2021.