Disney continues to make all the money as Aladdin becomes latest film to make $1 billion

Disney definitely seems to be doing quite well for itself. And by “quite well,” we mean, “making money hand over fist,” as the live-action remake of Aladdin is the latest film from the studio to cross the $1 billion threshold. This is, of course, after all three Marvel films released this year joined the Billion Dollar Club. And it looks as though Disney's two other films that are currently out in theatres — The Lion King and Toy Story 4 — are also on track to make all the money.

Despite critics wishing they were watching perhaps anything else, the Will Smith-led film has just made $1 billion in global ticket sales since arriving in theatres May 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This news comes hot off the heels of Spider-Man: Far From Home making $1 billion, and after Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame also reached that big-B milestone.

And it’s not looking like this is going to stop anytime soon. Disney’s latest live-action remake, The Lion King, just opened one week ago and it's already on track to join the club, having so far made nearly $714 million in global ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo. Seriously. Nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in seven days. It’s also likely that Toy Story 4 will reach that billion-dollar mark soon as well, as it's currently brought in nearly $900 million globally.

While we’re at it, are we really going to even pretend that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t make all the money when it opens this December?