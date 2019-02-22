Latest Stories

Daredevil Season 3 Poster Cropped
Tag: TV
Save Daredevil fan campaign purchases some very pricey billboard space
dinosaur extinction
Tag: Science
We're 140 years from same climate catastrophe that wiped out the dinosaurs
Miranda Otto, Lord of the Rings
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/22/19: I am no man
Invisible Kingdom Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive Preview: G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward rocket into Invisible Kingdom sci-fi saga
dinosaur extinction

We're 140 years from same climate catastrophe that wiped out the dinosaurs

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Feb 22, 2019

What if you could get in a time machine, crank a lever, and catapult yourself back millions of years to a scene straight out of The Lost World? It’s all breathtaking and worth an Instagram shot (because you brought your smartphone) until the dinosaurs start dropping dead.

You probably already know about the enormous impact CO2 emissions have had on climate change, unless you’ve been crawling around a cave in some remote part of the planet. Now a new study has just revealed that humans have been sabotaging the planet even more than we thought—a catastrophe Earth hasn’t seen in 56 million years is looming in our frighteningly near future.

As soon as five generations from now, the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) will be déjà vu. If that doesn't sound ominous enough, this was the era during which carbon dioxide levels were at an all-time high because of volcanic eruptions, wildfires, and from the seafloor and melting permafrost releasing methane. Fast-forward to 2018, and we have somehow managed to recreate those emission levels ourselves.

“If the present trend of anthropogenic emissions continues, we can expect to reach a PETM‐scale accumulation of atmospheric carbon in as few as 140 to 259 years (about 5 to 10 human generations),” said Philip D. Gingerich, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan’s earth science department, in the study just published in Geophysical Research Letters.

dinosaurs

So maybe we're not on a collision course with a killer asteroid, but the damage from carbon dioxide emissions could be just as lethal. (Credit: Mark Stevenson/UIG/Getty) 

Gingerich’s study used projections of human carbon emissions to figure out how long our species has until we meet the same fate as the dinosaurs. He used previous studies that had determined when the PETM began to threaten Earth, and how rapid the accumulation of atmospheric CO2 was.

The story told by fossils, carbon isotopes, and other ancient remnants is grim. Planet-wide temperatures spiked anywhere from 9 to 14.4 degrees Fahrenheit. The tropical Atlantic was basically an enormous hot tub at 96.8 degrees. Up to half the microscopic creatures in the seas perished, and along with them, the creatures that depended on them as a food source. Any land animals that managed to survive shrunk in size.

PETM rates of carbon dioxide emissions were already astronomical as the giant lizards breathed their last, but it’s still nothing compared to the destruction humans have caused. If these rates continue zooming upward, the emissions Gingerich projected into the future (starting when carbon dioxide emissions were first recorded in 1959) showed that we will be entering a whole new PETM in just 140 years. 259 years from now, it will hit an all-time high.

By the way, the Earth took 150,000 years to recover from the last PETM. Think about that next time you start your car.

(via Earther)

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: dinosaurs
Tag: The Lost World
Tag: global warming
Tag: Science
Tag: Extinction

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: dinosaur
Tag: dinosaurs
Bajadasaurus pronuspinax
Sonic the Hedgehog meets Jurassic Park in this wild, newly-discovered dinosaur
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: dinosaurs
Tag: Science
Screen Shot 2018-08-24 at 9.33.55 AM
A newly discovered dinosaur in Brazil was just named after Marvel's Thanos
Matthew Jackson
Nov 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Blue attack hero
Jurassic World: What color were dinosaurs? A paleontologist weighs in!
Jordan Zakarin Blair Marnell
Jun 22, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Jurassic Park
Tag: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
lego_jurassic_park_by_digital_wizard_studios_1
11 Jurassic Park fan films, ranked
Jeff Spry
Jun 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0