Elon Musk will strap SpaceX rocket thrusters onto your Tesla for super acceleration

Electric vehicles (EVs) are absolute torque monsters when it comes to quick launching technology, with an abundance of silent low-end acceleration that would shame most classic muscle cars.

This instant speed can be somewhat addictive and 0-60 mph times are often clocked at less than three seconds in many of Elon Musk’s Tesla models. But apparently all this is mere child’s play to Musk, who has recently announced plans to install rocket thrusters onto future Tesla Roadsters.

By equipping his sporty EVs with cold gas thrusters employed in his SpaceX spacecrafts, it would suck your eyeballs to the back of your skull by accomplishing that same 0-60 task in just 1.1 second, which rivals the acceleration capabilities of a Formula One racecar.

Here’s Musk’s Tweet regarding this SpaceX package upgrade to the next-generation Tesla Roadster….

This sleek hypercar was first announced back in 2017 and has still not made it to the production line. It was expected to be offered to the public in 2021 but that deadline has now been revised to 2022. The concept vehicle was recently seen at a Tesla display at the Petersen Auto Museum in Los Angeles, where its new info plaque announced this astonishing speed boast.

When the radical Roadster eventually overcomes the required governmental regulations and safety inspections, it will exert roughly 2.5 G’s on a human body when equipped with that special thruster package as it zooms past most legal speed limits in the mere blink of an eye.

We’re not exactly sure who would really need to blast off the line that quickly, but we’d sure love to try!