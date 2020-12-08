Former Israeli space official claims 'galactic federation' of aliens exists, in cahoots with U.S. government

Either he’s lost his mind or he's got nothing left to lose. Either way, we’re fully preparing for a supposed alien reality that includes a “galactic federation.” Here's hoping the aliens don't think we're too crazy.

Those aren’t just the words of some geeky SYFY WIRE writer either, but the actual claims of the former head of Israel's Defense Ministry's space directorate, Haim Eshed. And he had a lot more to say about the impending alien visitors too.

Eshed, a “respected professor and retired general,” per NBC News (via Yahoo) who oversaw numerous Israeli satellite launches in his role at the Defense Ministry, has laid out his claims that we’re in communication with extraterrestrials. He does so in a new book by Hagar Yanai called The Universe Beyond the Horizon — conversations with Professor Haim Eshed, which Eshed discussed recently with Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot.

"The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet,” Eshed says, while noting that they’re hoping to get a better grasp of "the fabric of the universe."

Yeah, join the crowd.

While it’s not so hard to fathom that aliens do exist (in fact, it’s probably harder to imagine they don’t in some form, it is a big universe after all), it might sound like a bit of a stretch to suggest, as Eshed does, that the U.S. government has signed cooperation agreements that allow aliens and American astronauts to share tricks of the universal fabric trade in an "underground base in the depths of Mars.”

Perhaps not as far-fetched, Eshed also says that outgoing President Donald Trump knows about the aliens. However it’s hard to believe that he was “on the verge of revealing” as much, but opted to keep something to himself when asked, in order to prevent "mass hysteria." Just imagine the headlines he could've made with a bombshell like this.

According to Eshed, the galactic federation is just waiting for the right time to make itself known. "They have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are," he said.

Considering science doesn't seem to be our nation's strongsuit at the moment, that may be a while. When (if) it happens though, we just thank our lucky stars we've got a Space Force to handle such matters. If anyone can make a good first impression, it's Steve Carell. Right?