Gaming: Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 teaser; Hyrule Warriors trailer brings Zelda’s past to life; more

He’s been at the top of his sci-fi action cool game since The Matrix (heck, he was already getting there with the original Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure). Now that we’re in the home stretch before Cyberpunk 2077 hits consoles, Keanu Reeves is firing up his mellifluous pipes once again to raise the neon-lit stakes as fans get ready to dive deep into Night City.

With a month left before the hugely-anticipated RPG arrives to vacuum up hours of our lives, developer CD Projekt RED puts Reeves at the center of a new action-packed trailer to assure fans there’s no wrong way to play. “Why do you come here?” teases Reeves, who brings his voice and likeness to one of the game’s key characters. “For fun? For power? Looking for a shock to your system?” Whatever the answer, it’s probably right:

Video of Cyberpunk 2077 — What You&#039;re Looking For Cyberpunk 2077 on YouTube

The new clip gives some quick new looks at protagonist V dodging and weaving his way out of one mean-streets jam after another like some futuristic Fast & Furious anti-hero. But Reeves will be there to help get V out of (or maybe into) trouble as the voice and face of Johnny Silverhand, a too-cool musician who fronts Night City rock band Samurai, and has ambitious ideas of his own for how V might be his ticket to more than fleeting stardom.

If that recently-leaked map of Night City is what we’ll be exploring when Cyberpunk 2077 arrives next month, we’re in for a long, wild ride. Based on the board game created by Mike Pondsmith, Cyberpunk 2077 cranks things to 11 when the game arrives on Nov. 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC (with a free next-gen upgrade coming soon for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S).

Nintendo teases its newest trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity as “the Hyrule you know, a story you don’t,” but the upcoming prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild brings more than just a dusty history lesson. Set 100 years before the calamitous events of BOTW, Age of Calamity may play like a frantic action game, but as the the new clip shows, it’s grounded firmly in the same story world — right down to the adorable leafy koroks — that enthralled fans in its 2017 Switch predecessor.

Video of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Untold Chronicles From 100 Years Past – Part 3 – Nintendo Switch Nintendo on YouTube

The newest clip for Age of Calamity is all about the action, showing off new looks at Link and his sizable party of friends (including the four Champions), all taking the fight to mobs of moblins in the same Hyrule setting we first explored in Breath of the Wild. This time, though, we’re back 100 years before Ganon seized power over the realm, teaming up for what we know (thanks to the first game) will ultimately be a temporarily losing battle to keep the forces of evil at bay.

Even after we’ve conquered every conquest in the upcoming game, developed by Omega Force in collaboration with the original BOTW team, we know the story won’t be over. A Breath of the Wild sequel; one that moves the timeline forward beyond the ending of the first game, has been in the works at least since its announcement at last year’s E3. At least we’ll be caught up on Hyrule’s deeper history by the time Breath of the Wild 2, which hasn’t been given a release date, arrives. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity fills us in on the complete BOTW backstory when it hits the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20.

Believe it or not, it’s still Go time — more than four years after the original Pokémon Go first got us outdoors, phone in hand, to chase down new monsters. With the haunted Halloween weekend bearing down fast, Pokémon Go isn’t leaving all the spooky-season Nintendo fun to the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Niantic and Nintendo’s venerable location-based mobile game has unveiled its Halloween plans in the form of a 10-day timed event, bringing new raids, new costumes, and new ghost-hunting adventures.

Credit: Niantic / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

Kicking off at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 23, the Pokémon Go Halloween 2020 event will send players on the hunt for ghost-type Pokémon, which will spawn with increasing frequency in the wild while also being featured in themed raids. Hopping in during the limited wiondow will serve up the chance to nab some sweet Pokémon-themed tricks and treats, including Halloween-costumed versions of Gengar and Sableye. There’s also scary new Field Research to do (which brings the chance for a rare encounter with a Shiny Spiritomb) and tons more.

To check out everything on tap for Pokémon Go Halloween 2020, check out the event’s landing page and then mark your calendars: you've got until Nov. 3 to catch 'em all.