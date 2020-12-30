Jack Black channels the Force and rocks to The Mandalorian theme - complete with Boba Fett helmet

Jack Black is apparently a big fan of The Mandalorian, having created his own acapella rendition of the show's main theme (composed by Ludwig Göransson) in a series of recent Tik Toks. Naturally, the actor/musician put on the proper galactic attire for the performance: a Boba Fett helmet.

The iconic bounty hunter — who is portrayed by prequel actor Temuera Morrison — was re-introduced in Season 2 of the hit Star Wars series, and is even getting his own spinoff, which will also feature Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand. Based on the small teaser seen in the post-credits of the Season 2 finale, it looks like Fett is looking to take control of the vast criminal empire once owned by Jabba the Hutt. If Morrison ever gets injured on set, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni can rest easy knowing that Mr. Black is ready to swoop in as a temporary stand-in.

He'll even provide the music — no instruments needed!

Head below to see him go all Tenacious D on Mando's epic tune:

While it's pretty difficult to follow in the footsteps of John Williams, but Göransson (whose other screen credits include Ryan Coogler's Black Panther and Christopher Nolan's Tenet) succeeded in crafting an iconic tune — and by extension, an entire soundtrack — that forges a new sonic path for the galaxy far, far away.

“What’s so great about the sound of the show that we created for Season 1 is that you can’t really put your finger on the style of music," the 36-year-old composer told Variety in October of this year. "There are instruments from all parts of the world, and all different music genres, which is exciting because it really gives you a lot of freedom."

While crafting the theme song, Göransson harkened back to his early memories of the long-running franchise, wanting to reframe that wide-eyed excitement in a fresh way.

"I think we wanted to create something new, but also capture the soul of what Star Wars is," he said to Collider last fall. "And, so for me, I wanted to kind of go back to my childhood memory. I started to think about how did that make me feel and how can I recreate those feelings again, but in a new way?"

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. A third season has been green-lit, but won't shoot until after The Book of Boba Fett. Robert Rodriguez, who directed "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" in Season 2, is producing the spinoff alongside Favreau and Filoni. Rodriguez brought his own musical skills to the world of The Mandalorian jamming out on set next to the Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) puppet in between takes.